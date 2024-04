The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has increased the daily maximum limit for cash withdrawals by individuals and companies from bank branches by 67% to EGP 250,000, as per a circular on April 15th.

The bank has also increased the daily withdrawal limits for ATMs to EGP 30,000.

