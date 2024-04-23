The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has decided to apply an amendment to its main operation, according to which the main operation will be carried out through a fixed-rate operation with full allotment at the mid-corridor rate as of April 23rd, the bank stated.

Results of each operation will be published on the CBE’s website.

The CBE will continue managing liquidity to achieve balance aligned with its operational objective of maintaining the weighted average overnight interbank rate regarding the rate of the main operation, which is the mid-corridor rate.

