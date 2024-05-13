Muscat - Liva Insurance, the leading multi-line insurance company in the region, was honored to be the gold sponsor of the esteemed District Toastmasters Annual Conference 2024 (DTAC), held in Muscat from May 10th to 11th, 2024. This collaboration reaffirmed Liva Insurance’s dedication to fostering personal and professional development initiatives in the Sultanate of Oman.

The two-day conference brought together Toastmasters from across the district to celebrate excellence in public speaking and leadership. Liva Insurance's CEO, Hanaa Al Hinai, participated in the event as a keynote speaker, sharing insights from her remarkable life and career journey. With her inspiring words, she captivated the audience, emphasizing the importance of women’s empowerment and the importance of providing equal opportunities based on merit.

Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance, expressed her delight at being part of such a prestigious event: "It was a privilege to participate at DTAC 2024, where diverse talents converged in an atmosphere of growth and empowerment. My core message echoed Liva Insurance's commitment to equality. At Liva, we go beyond providing growth opportunities, fostering an environment where every voice is valued. We believe in the power of effective communication and leadership, and Toastmasters provides an excellent platform for individuals to hone these skills. I extend my appreciation to the Toastmasters community for granting us this platform to share our vision and endeavors.”

Bringing over 400 influential and socially respected professionals and business leaders across the globe, DTAC 2024 serves as a platform for members to showcase their skills, learn from eminent speakers, and participate in various workshops and seminars. The conference aims to inspire and empower individuals to become effective communicators and leaders in their personal and professional lives. Through keynote speeches, presentations, and networking opportunities, attendees gain valuable insights to enhance their communication and leadership abilities.

In her address, Hanaa Al Hinai underscored Liva Insurance's belief in empowering its team and supporting women's career advancement. From robust mentorship initiatives to comprehensive leadership training, the company is dedicated to shattering barriers and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Al Hinai expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the audience for the privilege of sharing her personal and professional journey, aiming to inspire growth and empowerment within the community. She emphasized the significance of supporting and encouraging each other to pursue personal growth.

Hanaa Al Hinai is a front-runner in Oman’s insurance sector, with a robust background of over 22 years in both domestic and international realms. She successfully managed the integration of NLGIC & Al Ahlia Insurance. Hanaa holds a master’s in finance and a bachelor’s in Financial Risk Management from the University of Victoria, Australia. She has received several prestigious awards, including “Premium Insuretech CEO of the Year” and “Insurance CEO of the Year,” and was named “Woman of the Year 2022” by Oman Al Mara Excellence Awards.

As a company committed to empowering individuals and communities, Liva Insurance recognizes the significance of initiatives like Toastmasters in fostering personal and professional growth. By actively supporting such events, Liva Insurance reaffirms its dedication to making a positive impact on society. Liva Insurance strives to be a trusted partner in safeguarding individuals and businesses against unforeseen risks with a focus on innovation, customer service, and community engagement.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).

Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

Liva brings together six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

