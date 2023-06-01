Egypt: Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s leading private sector bank, believes in the power and potential of human development and its multifaceted impact, which is why the Bank’s HR Department recently signed a memorandum of understanding with LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn Learning is an American online learning provider that provides a wide array of video courses taught by industry experts. It is a subsidiary of LinkedIn with an online educational platform and database catalogue of 16,000+ courses that fall under four main categories: Business, Creative, Technology, and Certifications.

This collaboration was born out of a joint interest in youth development being equipped for the labour market by enabling them to explore various developmental paths and skills.

This monumental memorandum will help support national endeavours, and CBE initiatives in youth development, as well as emphasise CIB’s leading role in developing the personal and professional capabilities of young, talented adults – being part of the financial inclusion, giving them a unique competitive edge and assisting them in their preparations to join the labour market.

The memorandum for this phenomenal partnership was signed in the presence of management from both entities.

