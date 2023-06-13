Doha: Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Morgan International, a leading global provider of professional development and training services.

The collaboration will offer comprehensive training and upskilling solutions to individuals and organisations within Qatar’s market, as well as provide consultations and broadening the reach of national educational and training initiatives in the financial services sector, utilising a cutting-edge approach that adheres to the latest scientific standards.

The MoU was signed by CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei and CEO of Morgan International Fadi Ganni.

Under the MoU, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in order to broaden the scope of the Academy’s open calendar programs, national development programs, and specialised certification programs, as well as to provide consultations and customised programs that would meet the needs of the community and institutions involved with financial services in the State of Qatar, and to exchange experiences and information between the two parties when appropriate.

On this occasion, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei expressed his delight at signing the MOU, emphasising that it embodies the bonds of cooperation with various prestigious international training institutions.

He also complemented the Academy’s efforts to provide specialised training programs, which in turn contribute to meeting the evolving labor market needs of Qatari competencies, thus supporting the country’s efforts towards building a knowledge-based economy.

“According to the MOU, cooperation between the two parties will be strengthened by leveraging Morgan International’s expertise and capabilities in developing, organizing, managing, and implementing programs and training courses to qualify cadres working in financial and banking specialties,” he added.

CEO at Morgan International Fadi Ganni expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are eager about harnessing Morgan International’s expertise to provide individuals and organizations in Qatar with a seamless learning experience. Our aim is to equip professionals with the essential skills and competencies necessary to excel in the dynamic and competitive business environment of today.”

Qatar Finance and Business Academy, founded in 2009, specialises in offering training and professional development programs for the Qatari financial sector. It also offers its students a set of the top certified worldwide credentials in the financial and banking sectors, and it excels at offering four types of programs: certification programs, national development programs, tailor-made programs, and Degree programs in collaboration with Northumbria University. The Academy aims to support the process of localisation in Qatar through its programs by providing the labor market with competencies and professional leaders equipped with the most up-to-date theoretical and applied knowledge and skills in the financial and banking fields, working alongside with its partners from government and private entities.

Morgan International represents leading international institutions in professional education and covers a wide range of programs for designations in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Supply Chain, Human Resources and Digital Marketing. First established in 1995, Morgan is present across 28 locations worldwide in Canada, Europe, Middle East and India and services thousands of candidates per year through professional certification programs. workshops, continuing education courses and in-house training.

