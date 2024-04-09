The foreign currency reserves and liquidity of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) increased by 5.2 percent year-on-year to reach QR 247.4 billion in March 2024 compared to the same period of last year.The figures released by QCB showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of March 2024 as compared to what it was at the end of the same month last year by about QR11.348 billion to reach QR188.482 billion, despite decrease in the balances with foreign banks by about QR10.771 billion to the level of QR16.523 billion by the end of last March compared to March 2023. page 6

