Vietnamese Foodies, the award-winning, female-led restaurant concept that has taken Dubai by storm, is expanding with new local openings and the announcement of global franchise opportunities.

Renowned for its exceptional cuisine, fresh ingredients and prime locations, the restaurant’s rapid success has paved the way for the opening of two new restaurants locally in Damac Hills and Dubai Creek Residences, joining its five other locations across key neighborhoods, including its first restaurant in JLT which opened in 2018, and a branch in Downtown Dubai which enjoys sweeping views of the Burk Khalifa.

The local success of the concept, which brings the market a truly unique and exciting offering as the only Vietnamese chain of its kind beyond Vietnam, has paved the way for further expansion into global markets, with franchise opportunities now available.

Owner and Executive Chef, Lily Hoa Nguyen, is inviting investors to bring the smart-casual Vietnamese restaurant chain to new territories.

“Our goal at Vietnamese Foodies is to make our distinctive cuisine globally accessible to food lovers and health-conscious diners worldwide, at an affordable price point in a smart-casual atmosphere,” said Lily.

The restaurant’s Dubai-based locations are proudly founder-led, and Lily is committed to keeping a hands-on approach as the chain expands. Having strategized and led the extraordinary success of the chain so far - from the recipes to the operations - Lily will remain firmly at the helm of the UAE business, finessing and conserving a solid blueprint for franchisees.

The locally-managed Dubai operations will support the global franchise community with a steadfast vision to become the premier global restaurant chain for real Vietnamese cuisine.

The growth plans provide an opportunity for investors to bring to their market lovingly-prepared dishes, cooked to the highest standards. Dishes are made with the freshest whole food ingredients, spices and aromatic flavours, delivering tasty cuisine made with traditional cooking methods, appealing to those seeking light and affordable every-day meals, as well as vegan, keto, dairy-free, and gluten-free diners.

The carefully crafted menus feature a medley of flavours, and Lily’s unwavering dedication to serve natural and delicious cuisine is evident in the fact that over 60% of Vietnamese Foodies guests are loyal regulars.

“It's no wonder that we have become the go-to spot for anyone in search of tasty and authentic Vietnamese dishes,” said Lily. “We are only smart-casual restaurant chain for Vietnamese cuisine in the world. We've expanded from one location to seven successful restaurants in Dubai since 2018 and now it is time to share the vibrant flavours of Vietnam with the world.”

Born in the North of Vietnam and raised in the vibrant surrounds of Ho Chi Minh City, Lily’s love of cooking developed early in life. As a member of a big family, five-year-old Lily started cooking as part of her household chores, quickly learning flavours and techniques, and perfecting her skills to become the best cook in the family by the age of 13.

Leaving Vietnam in 2012, Lily lived briefly in Paris and Istanbul before relocating with her young family to Dubai in 2016 where she became excited about the gastronomic diversity of the emirate and recognised a gap in the market for authentic and delicious Vietnamese food. In response to this gap, Lily started to share her passion for Vietnamese cuisine with Dubai foodies through private cooking classes, quickly building a strong and loyal following. Wanting to share Vietnamese food to more people, Lily opened Vietnamese Foodies’ first location in JLT in early January in 2018 and thanks to popular demand, a second location in Downtown Dubai in mid-2019, third in April 2021 within Time Out Market Dubai, and fourth in December of 2021, within Nakheel Mall. In August 2022, Vietnamese Foodies opened its fifth location in Dubai Hills Mall.

Vietnamese Foodies’ menus boast fresh and affordable dishes including Pho, Bun Bo Hue, Banh Mi and Goi Cuon (rice paper rolls) among many others, with menus taking inspiration from the culinary diversity of Ho Chi Minh City and its abundance of flavourful and affordable dishes. All dishes are beautifully prepared using classic techniques – including Pho, simmered for 14 hours - with the aromatic flavours of the food transporting diners from Dubai to the bustling streets of the Vietnamese capital.

The chain also offers an excellent value proposition, with prices 90% indexed to global competition with an average cheque of $20 per person, providing customers with an affordable and memorable smart-casual dining experience in an ambient setting.

“We pride ourselves on our outstanding service, fresh ingredients, and traditional cooking methods that cater to a variety of dietary needs. We are excited to collaborate with entrepreneurs who share our love for great food and hospitality,” said Lily.

Those interested in joining the thriving brand and being part of this exiting culinary revolution, celebrating the rich flavours of Vietnam with the world can contact the team via www.vietnamesefoodies.com