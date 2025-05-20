Dubai, United Arab Emirates | COMPUTEX 2025 – VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today announced its integration of the VAST Data Platform with NVIDIA AI-Q to deliver a unified foundation for building, accelerating, and scaling AI agents across enterprise environments. By pairing the VAST Data Platform with the AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint, VAST elevates the blueprint’s capabilities for optimizing real-time multimodal data access and intelligent agent orchestration for enterprise-scale AI systems.

A live demo of the joint VAST Data and NVIDIA collaboration was showcased during NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote at COMPUTEX, highlighting how enterprise AI agents can access and reason over multimodal and structured data in real time. Watch the demo replay here.

The NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint, which was part of the keynote demo provides a reference implementation for rapid metadata extraction and establishes heterogeneous connectivity between agents, tools, and data. This approach simplifies the creation and operationalization of agentic AI query engines that reason across structured and unstructured data with transparency and traceability.

The VAST AI Data Platform brings together NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing, networking, and AI-Q Blueprint with VAST’s unified data platform, combining database, compute, and data services. This integration delivers real-time data access to enable intelligent agent orchestration for enterprise-scale AI systems that can now operate at unprecedented speed and scale.

The agentic era is going to challenge every assumption about the scale, performance, and value of legacy infrastructure,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder at VAST Data. “As enterprises race to operationalize AI, it’s no longer enough to just build smarter models — those models need immediate, unrestricted access to the data that drives intelligent decision-making. By embedding NVIDIA AI-Q into a platform purpose-built for the AI era, we’re delivering the scalable, high-performance data platform required to power the next generation of enterprise AI; one driven by real-time, multimodal intelligence, continuous learning, and dynamic agentic pipelines.”

Through this integration, VAST provides enterprises with real-time, high-throughput access to multimodal enterprise data – including images, documents, chat, video, and email – enabling AI agents to continuously perceive, reason, and act on the full breadth of organizational knowledge. Using NVIDIA NeMo Retriever, the platform extracts, embeds, and reranks relevant data before passing it to advanced language and reasoning models. Together with NVIDIA AI-Q, the VAST Data Platform forms a secure, AI-native pipeline that transforms raw data into actionable insight—empowering enterprises to deploy intelligent multi-agent systems with full observability, traceability, and data sovereignty.

“AI-driven data platforms are key to helping enterprises put their data to work to drive sophisticated agentic AI systems,” said Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI at NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and VAST are creating the next generation of AI infrastructure with powerful AI systems that let enterprises quickly find insights and knowledge stored in their business data.”

With the VAST Data Platform and NVIDIA AI-Q integration, enterprises benefit from:

Multimodal RAG of Unstructured Data Without Limits: AI agents can seamlessly access and reason over unstructured and semi-structured data—including enterprise documents, images, videos, chat logs, PDFs, and even external sources like websites, blogs, and market data—enabling deep, context-aware insights across the full spectrum of enterprise and open content.

AI agents can seamlessly access and reason over unstructured and semi-structured data—including enterprise documents, images, videos, chat logs, PDFs, and even external sources like websites, blogs, and market data—enabling deep, context-aware insights across the full spectrum of enterprise and open content. Native Access to Structured Enterprise Data: The VAST Data Platform connects AI agents directly to structured data sources such as ERP, CRM, and data warehouses, providing real-time, high-throughput access to operational records, business metrics, and transactional systems—ensuring AI-powered decisions are grounded in current, authoritative enterprise data.

The VAST Data Platform connects AI agents directly to structured data sources such as ERP, CRM, and data warehouses, providing real-time, high-throughput access to operational records, business metrics, and transactional systems—ensuring AI-powered decisions are grounded in current, authoritative enterprise data. High-Speed, Low-Latency Data Access : VAST’s disaggregated and parallel architecture ensures fast, concurrent access to petabyte- and exabyte-scale datasets—eliminating bottlenecks for inference and retrieval.

: VAST’s disaggregated and parallel architecture ensures fast, concurrent access to petabyte- and exabyte-scale datasets—eliminating bottlenecks for inference and retrieval. Real-Time Agent Optimization : NVIDIA Agent Intelligence toolkit combined with VAST’s native telemetry allows enterprises to evaluate, fine-tune, and accelerate multi-agent workflows in production.

: NVIDIA Agent Intelligence toolkit combined with VAST’s native telemetry allows enterprises to evaluate, fine-tune, and accelerate multi-agent workflows in production. Unified Global DataSpace : VAST’s global namespace and data cataloging capabilities make all enterprise knowledge discoverable and usable by agents anywhere in the organization.

: VAST’s global namespace and data cataloging capabilities make all enterprise knowledge discoverable and usable by agents anywhere in the organization. Privacy-Preserving Integration : Enterprises can keep sensitive knowledge in place while enabling agents to reason and act without violating data governance or residency policies.

: Enterprises can keep sensitive knowledge in place while enabling agents to reason and act without violating data governance or residency policies. Enterprise-Grade Access Control: Robust security policies and fine-grained controls within the VAST Data Platform manage and regulate access to data, resources, and platform services—ensuring enterprise data is protected, governed, and only accessible by authorized users and AI agents.

VAST Data and NVIDIA are enabling organizations to build real-time AI intelligence engines that empower teams of AI agents to deliver more accurate insights, automate multi-step tasks, and continuously improve via an AI data flywheel.

