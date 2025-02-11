Riyadh – Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today a three-year strategic partnership with Upsource by Solutions, a distinguished business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration brings Upsource by Solutions local expertise alongside Cognizant’s global reach to enhance operational efficiencies and strive for exceptional customer satisfaction for clients in the area. The agreement was signed at LEAP 2025.

Through this alliance, businesses across the region will gain access to Cognizant’s advanced Intuitive Operations & Automation (IOA) solutions, including a Gen AI-powered financial suite, automation frameworks, and enhanced operational controls. These technologies are designed to assist businesses in meeting modern business demands, ensuring compliance with national and global standards, and delivering services that drive efficiency, scalability, and long-term success.

“Cognizant's commitment to investing in the region and supporting capability transfer was a key factor in our decision to partner with them,” said Eng. Naif AlMogbel, CEO at Upsource by Solutions. “By aligning our vision with Cognizant’s expertise, we’re reshaping what excellence in BPO means. This agreement represents the beginning of a journey to create future-ready solutions that redefine value for our clients.”

The BPO industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation as companies increasingly outsource essential processes such as finance, human resources, and customer management. This shift requires a strategic blend of local insights and global innovation to enhance efficiency and drive growth through next-generation solutions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Upsource by Solutions and continue to bring our expertise in digital transformation to the Saudi Arabian market,” said Gagan Syal, Head of Southern Europe & Middle East at Cognizant. “Saudi and this region is buzzing with innovation and progress. With Upsource by Solutions local experience and forward-thinking vision and our leadership in advanced technologies, we are building a foundation for the future of business operations. This collaboration reflects our deep commitment to supporting the region’s long-term success by enabling organizations to embrace cutting-edge innovation and achieve operational excellence.”

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant

Upsource by Solutions is Saudi Arabia’s premier business process outsourcing (BPO) provider. Founded to blend local expertise with global standards, Upsource by Solutions over 100+ clients across diverse industries, supported by 9,000+ employees. As the first and COPC (OSP)-certified BPO in the Kingdom, Upsource by Solutions delivers cutting-edge services through strategic delivery centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Qassim and Madinah.

Upsource by Solutions mission centers on driving digital transformation with innovative technologies, ensuring exceptional service while fostering a fair and inclusive workplace. Recognized for industry leadership, Upsource by Solutions has earned multiple awards for operational excellence and employee-centric practices.

