Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) proudly celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art campus in Dubai, located at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre. This momentous occasion marked the establishment of the first German university in the UAE, signifying a pivotal moment in the academic and cultural exchange between Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai; Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of University of Europe and its Dubai Campus.

Her Excellency Sybille Pfaff expressed her excitement about this significant milestone, stating, "The inauguration of the first German private university in Dubai introduces German academic excellence to the UAE, especially in the forward-thinking city of Dubai. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this milestone brings to the communities in UAE. The Consulate General will steadfastly support UE in building collaborations with German businesses, brands and communities."

Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the KHDA, welcomed the university, remarking, "The establishment of UE Dubai represents a milestone in the UAE’s journey towards a high-quality higher education ecosystem that will benefit the city’s diverse student body. We are counting on the university to shape the next generation of future thinkers and innovators who will contribute to the growth and development of Dubai in line with the D33."

Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE Dubai, offered his thoughts on the university’s launch, "The opening of University of Europe in Dubai is a landmark event, not merely for the unveiling of our academic offerings but for the establishment of a gateway to innovation and excellence in higher education outside Germany, particularly Dubai, the thriving business and innovation hub of the Middle East. We extend our gratitude to all the partners who have provided invaluable support from the beginning of our journey, highlighting our ambition to serve as a pivotal socio-economic bridge. We look forward to welcoming our students and are committed to supporting their journey by offering world-class education and paving the way for their personal and professional development.”

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai, is officially recognized by the Brandenburg Ministry of Science, Research, and Culture in Germany and offers a comprehensive suite of programs tailored to meet the needs of the modern workforce including MBA in Diplomacy, Master’s of Science in Software Engineering, Master’s of Arts in Visual & Experience Design, and Master’s of Science in Data Science, providing students with all the skills needed for their success through an interdisciplinary learning approach. All Master’s programs are offered in standard track (2 years) and fast track (1.5 years) formats.

The university will also offer per September two Bachelor of Science programs: one in Business and Management Studies, designed to prepare students for the global business environment, and another in Digital Business & Data Science, which equips students with the skills needed to thrive in digital-centric industries.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai has established strategic partnerships with prestigious German organizations in UAE, including DHL and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) to enrich its students’ educational journey by providing hands-on experiences and expanded professional networks. Additionally, the university is dedicated to creating a vibrant multicultural environment and offers opportunities for cross-campus mobility between its Dubai campus and German campuses, facilitating international knowledge exchange and the sharing of innovative ideas and experiences among students from diverse backgrounds.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai is committed to serving as a socio-economic bridge, not only cultivating strong relationships, and facilitating knowledge exchange between the UAE and Germany but also extending its scope to the broader European region. Through its pioneering programs, experienced faculty members focusing on developing students’ soft and critical thinking skills, and a global perspective, UE Dubai is poised to make a profound impact on higher education in the region, raising the next generation of global leaders.

Applications are now open for UE Dubai, for more information, please visit https://www.ue-germany.com/about-us/locations/dubai

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 20 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates four campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam). UE serves more than 4,600 students, preparing them for success in today’s job market. UE was recently awarded the German Education Award 2023/2024, presented by the German Institute for Service Quality.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, will welcome its students in April 2024. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers a wide range of Bachelors and Master’s programmes, including the UAE’s first-ever Master of Arts in Visual and Experience Design. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.



For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com/about-us/locations/dubai