Transforming the workflow from slide to screen with greater speed and accuracy.

Cementing UAE’s leadership in cervical cancer prevention and efforts to reduce its incidence.

UAE: Unilabs Middle East, a leading international provider of diagnostic services, has announced the integration of Hologic “Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System” into its advanced cervical cancer laboratory services, making the UAE as the first country in the Middle East to offer this groundbreaking technology.

The state-of-the-art system is the first digital cytology solution to combine the power of deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced volumetric imaging technology.

The Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System is designed to transform cervical cancer detection by accurately identifying pre-cancerous lesions and cancerous cells in women with exceptional precision.

The system transforms the workflow from slide to screen, delivering unparalleled efficiency, collaboration, and diagnostic insights for enhanced patient care. It allows for secure storage and remote case reviews, ensuring seamless and efficient analysis for medical professionals.

Promoting UAE’s global position

The launch of this innovative system by Unilabs Middle East represents a step forward in the UAE's health sector, reinforcing its position as a global leader in providing exceptional quality care. It enhances the country's competitive edge in international health indicators and showcases its ability to attract cutting-edge medical technologies.

This initiative from Unilabs also reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering an environment that attracts global companies, solidifying its status as a hub for healthcare innovation and excellence.

Through such advancements, the UAE continues to strengthen the quality of life for its residents and deliver world-class healthcare services, contributing to the “We The UAE Vision 2031” and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Innovative Technology

Dr. Ali Bayoumi Medical Director, Unilabs Middle East Cluster, and Medical Director, Unilabs Global SBU Genetics & Pharma, stated: “We are excited to launch such an innovative technology, the first of its kind in the Middle East, in partnership with Cytomed, the authorized agent for Genius Digital Diagnostics in the UAE. This move reflects Unilabs’ steadfast commitment to adopting the latest medical innovations to enhance the quality of healthcare.”

Dr.Bayoumi stressed that the advanced AI technology significantly accelerates the processing of imaging data, reducing the time needed for cervical cancer diagnoses. This improvement enhances doctors' efficiency and minimizes patient waiting times.

He emphasized that the advanced AI capabilities, combined with Unilabs' highly skilled human expertise, enable accurate analysis of laboratory results and rapid diagnosis with unparalleled quality and reliability. The integration of cutting-edge technology and human proficiency not only improves operational efficiency but also raises the quality of care and services offered to patients.

Bayoumi added, “With this innovative AI-powered technology, we aim to support the health sector’s efforts in early detection of cervical cancer, thereby reinforcing the UAE's position as a regional and global leader in utilizing emerging technologies for healthcare and diagnostics.”

Mr. Mohamed Meligy, General Manager of Cytomed, stated:

"Our commitment to the UAE healthcare sector drives us to bring the best practices to improve both the longevity and quality of life for our patients. Through our collaboration with Unilabs, we are enhancing lab capabilities with cutting-edge AI technology, provided by our partner Hologic, a global leader in women's healthcare. This partnership enables the early detection of ‘cervical cancer’ with the advanced AI 'Genius Digital Cytology' tool. This reflects our ongoing contribution to the advancement of women's health, recognizing that women represent half of our society and play a crucial role in caring for the entire community. We will continue our relentless efforts to improve the healthcare environment in the UAE for the betterment of all."

Unilabs is a leading international provider of diagnostic services offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, genetics, and imaging services across four continents. With over 13,000 people in 14 countries, Unilabs uses state-of-the-art digital technologies in its laboratories and imaging institutes to improve the lives of nearly 100 million people annually.

Cytomed Middle East was established in 2003, As a healthcare solutions provider,

Our main motto is to empower our clients and the healthcare society with the best results via up-to-date technologies in their specialties.

Cytomed Middle East has the necessary know-how and experience to provide complete solutions in the fields of Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Emergency Medical Supplies, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Laboratories, Research Centers and Laboratories. Providing our clients with total solutions has been a key factor to the success of our company.

