DOHA: The Umm Al Houl desalination plant in Qatar has reached a major safety milestone, achieving two million safe man-hours with zero Lost Time Incidents (LTI) at the UHP IWPP project.

The milestone reflects the strong safety culture demonstrated by all employees and site supervision, evidenced by continuous adherence to Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) procedures, effective hazard identification, and consistent implementation of safe work practices.

While marking an important achievement, the project team continues to prioritize safety as a core operational requirement and shared responsibility throughout the project lifecycle.

The Umm Al Houl desalination plant forms part of the Umm Al Houl integrated water and power complex, which supplies approximately 30% of Qatar’s electricity and 40% of its potable water. In operation since 2021, the Umm Al Houl plant produces 564 million liters of drinking water per day, making it the largest desalination plant in Qatar using reverse osmosis technology. The facility supplies potable water to approximately 1.1 million people, significantly contributing to the country’s water security.

ACCIONA was responsible for the design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the facility. Through its operation and maintenance (O&M) activities, ACCIONA is responsible for 48% of the fresh water consumed in Qatar, all based on reverse osmosis technology which is considered the most sustainable method for seawater desalination.

The achievement further reinforces ACCIONA’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and operational excellence in the development and operation of large-scale water infrastructure projects worldwide.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in providing renewable solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offerings include renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructure, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.190 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/