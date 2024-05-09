Doha, Qatar: The female athletes of University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) showcased outstanding talent and sportsmanship at the inaugural Female GCC Tournament, held at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The tournament, a significant milestone in promoting women's sports across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), witnessed participation from eleven universities in the region. UDST athletes competed fiercely in the four sports Badminton, Futsal, Volleyball, and Tennis.

The UDST Female Wolves left an indelible mark on the tournament, securing commendable victories and accolades. Notably, UDST achieved a remarkable feat by being the only participating university to secure a medal in each of the four sports.

In an exceptional display of skill, Mubaraka Al Naimi emerged as a shining star, receiving the gold medal in Tennis. Additionally, the UDST teams demonstrated remarkable teamwork and resilience across all disciplines, securing the silver medal in Volleyball and Futsal, and the bronze medal in Badminton. These achievements reflect the dedication and hard work put forth by the athletes, coaches, and support staff of UDST.

Commenting on this performance, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: " We firmly believe that sport plays an integral role in the educational journey of our students. We are immensely proud of our female athletes, whose remarkable achievements stand as a testament to their great dedication and continuous efforts. UDST is committed to recognizing and nurturing the unique strengths of each of our students. We work diligently to enhance these qualities for the benefit of their personal and professional growth. This focus ensures that every student has the opportunity to succeed and thrive in their chosen field."

The participation and success of UDST's female athletes in the GCC Tournament underscore the University's commitment to excellence and women's empowerment through sports. By providing opportunities for female athletes to excel and compete at the highest levels, UDST continues to champion inclusivity and diversity in sports. Moreover, UDST takes pride in being the only FISU Platinum-certified healthy campus in the MENA region, further emphasizing its dedication to fostering a supportive and conducive environment for student-athletes.

As the tournament concluded, UDST's Female Wolves returned home with not just medals and a memorable experience, but also a renewed sense of pride and determination to continue striving for excellence in sport and education.

