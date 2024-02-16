Thessaloniki, Greece: Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Greece, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in areas of common interest. The partnership seeks to enhance the capabilities of both parties in the academic field, while also contributing to stronger cultural ties between UAE and Greece as well as supporting community development initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Rashed Alhameli, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities with Dr. Karima Matar Al Mazrouei, advisor to the chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, signing on behalf of the university. Meanwhile, Professor Apostolos Apostolides, vice president, signed for Aristotle University.

The terms of the memorandum also stipulated cooperation in completing studies, research, and articles in common fields of interest as well as publishing them in specialized magazines and publications. Other commitments include organizing activities and events such as seminars, conferences as well as online scientific and cultural discussions. Both parties likewise agreed to exchange publications, books, periodicals, publications, and research in Arabic, Greek, and other languages, in addition to organizing faculty and student exchange programs.

Moreover, the two sides committed to undertaking cultural and scientific activities and joint community service programs as well as enabling employees from both sides to participate in trainings workshops organized by either party. Furthermore, the MoU calls for providing vocational training and summer work opportunities for students of both sides, in addition to other areas of cooperation that the two universities agree on in writing.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Alhameli said, “This new partnership is part of our strategy to work with higher education institutions regionally and internationally to enhance scientific and academic capabilities, strengthen knowledge ties, and implement other mutually beneficial initiatives.”

He stressed that the university is moving forward with this approach based on its vision that aims to support the development of academic ad research standards in the UAE, the region and the whole world. This is also part of its aspirations to be a prestigious academic center in the fields of the humanities and social sciences.

For his part, Professor Apostolos stressed that Aristotle University welcomes strengthening its scientific and cultural partnership with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and ensuring a fruitful partnership between the two sides. He said, “The MoU is a fulfilment o both parties’ desire to cooperate and open broader horizons for exchanging scientific and academic experiences and developing joint programs. We are confident that it will be the beginning of a successful, long-term partnership that will deliver numerous benefits for both sides.