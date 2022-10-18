Abu Dhabi: In the presence of H. E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the United Arab Emirates University participated in the 16th International Exhibition "Najah Abu Dhabi" 2022, which is held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) 16-18 October, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, and with the participation of more than 100 international prestigious universities in more than 20 countries around the world. The exhibition is attended by the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Japan, Hungary, Australia and many other countries.

Mr. Saud Al Ameri, Director of the Deanship of Admission and Registration, said that the UAE University’s participation in educational fairs aims to raise awareness and information of interest to the high school students and their parents. Locally, there are many school trips including more than 5,000 students and their parents who visit the exhibition and the UAEU pavilion. He added, “The UAEU platform showcases and introduces current academic programs and recently -offered undergraduate and graduate studies to the students. We also aim through this participation to meet with partners and other educational institutions, to discuss the various ways of cooperation, for the best interest of students in training, exchange, and field visits, and to explore ways to employ UAE University graduates.

Al Ameri asserted, "The UAE University has achieved a high reputation among academics and employers, through its local, regional and international presence, which is an indication of the competitiveness of the university's global position."

The International Exhibition Najah Abu Dhabi 2022 provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about scholarships offered by educational institutions and international universities, opportunities for financial aid, admission and study abroad, and to explore opportunities for both future undergraduate and graduate studies, and professional experiences, among many others. This helps students make decisions about their future directions, interact with higher education experts and specialists through Q&A sessions, seminars, lectures, workshops, and presentations, and to understand the possibilities of studying abroad, in the effective presence of families, students and many segments of society in the UAE.

