Abu Dhabi: – Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited (“Sarwa”), a homegrown UAE leading investing platform, announces its record-breaking first-quarter profitability for the fiscal year 2024. Despite industry challenges and global economic fluctuations, Sarwa’s landmark milestone demonstrates adaptability in navigating evolving market dynamics.

Sarwa hit its first-ever profit milestone in the first quarter of 2024 with a net profit margin of 33%, making it a big win for the company. This success was fueled by a remarkable quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 124%, demonstrating Sarwa's agility and adaptability in responding to market dynamics. This is underscored by Sarwa surpassing 10 billion AED in trading volume since inception, reflecting the platform's active and sophisticated trading community.

Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Chahwan stated, "Our first-quarter profitability exemplifies our unwavering commitment to excellence and reinforces our position as a trusted leader in the investment management industry. Our core values and dedication to client success remain unchanged. We are immensely proud of our team's efforts and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients. As we advance, our commitment to innovation will be marked by the launch of a wide range of financial products as part of our one-stop-shop strategy".

Recognising the evolving landscape of the financial markets, Sarwa has embraced change and proactively adapted its business strategies. Through innovative approaches and strategic initiatives, the firm remains at the forefront of industry trends, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success.

Sarwa’s financial highlights:

Net profit margin: 33% in Q1 2024, marking Sarwa’s first-ever quarterly profit.

Lifetime trading volume: Over 10 billion AED actively traded.

Quarterly revenue growth: 124% from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024.

Who is Sarwa:

Sarwa is a leading investing and money management platform on a mission to help everyone put their money to work. It’s one-stop app offers hands-off auto-investing with Sarwa Invest, a do-it-yourself trading of stocks, ETFs, and crypto with Sarwa Trade, as well as a high-yield cash account with Sarwa Save. Sarwa makes investing easy and affordable by using technology to drive down costs.

The platform offers a simple user experience with no complicated financial jargon. The company is led by a team of financial and technology experts and is backed by top regional and international funds.

Sarwa contributes to future economic sectors primarily by looking after retail investors. Financial institutions tend to focus on the top 0.1%. Still, Sarwa ensures that the public has access to both sound financial advice and powerful financial tools to help investors in their journey towards financial independence.

Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) as a Category 3C entity in the ADGM. Sarwa Classic, Sarwa X, Sarwa Crypto, Sarwa Trade, and Sarwa Save are products offered through Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited only. All Promotional materials are provided from/by Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited and are intended only for jurisdictions where it is authorised to provide services and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to provide services in any jurisdiction where it is not permitted to do so. Sarwa is not a bank. We can unlock high-yield accounts through our banking partners.

