United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Chalhoub Group is proud to announce that it has earned the Parent-friendly Label (PFL) by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), for exceeding local leading parent-friendly policies and practices. The ceremony took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi and was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs and Chairman of the ECA, to honour institutions awarded.

The prestigious recognition places Chalhoub Group amongst the UAE's most supportive organisations, as the Group fosters a culture that prioritizes the health, safety, and overall wellbeing of its people. Committed to supporting parents, the Group offers generous parental leave policies, providing 90 fully paid days for maternity leave and 14 fully paid days for paternity leave. Recognising the importance of work-life balance, the Group also offers flexible working arrangements, including two days per week of flexible working and four weeks per year of remote working options. Store consultants are also considered, ensuring they receive two days off.

Additionally, the Group offers Employee Assistance Programme that provides free and private mental health support, counseling and therapy through psychologists, and a dedicated Wellbeing Academy that hosts resources and learning courses on mental, physical, financial, social and professional wellbeing. In harmony with these efforts, the Group aims to foster a collaborative environment through “Culture Labs” to enable communication between team members and leadership, while co-creating solutions addressing policies, procedures, and ways of working.

Wassim Eid, President of People and Culture at Chalhoub Group said: "We recognize the importance of empowering our teams, especially working parents, understanding the multifaceted challenges they navigate. Through our array of parent-friendly initiatives, such as flexible work arrangements, comprehensive maternity and paternity leave, dedicated nursing rooms and family care support, we advocate for work-life integration and acknowledge that while at work, one cannot detach from their personal life. By doing this, we aim to foster an inclusive environment where our people have peace of mind and feel supported, and retain our top talents while remaining competitive in the market, as a Great Place to Work.” The Parent-friendly Label (PFL) programme targets institutions in the UAE’s semi-government, private, and third sectors, aiming to encourage them to adopt policies and frameworks that support working parents and enable them to provide the best possible care to their children. Through the PFL programme, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority aims to support working parents to flourish in both their professional and personal lives and to empower them to offer their young children the best start in life.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for 15,000 skilled and talented professionals across eight countries, whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being certified as a Great Place to Work® in several countries.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.

www.chalhoubgroup.com

