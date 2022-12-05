UAE Performs More Than 20,000 Surgeries Each Year, According to Emirates Health Services

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Proximie, a global health tech company, has been implementing its solutions in the nation’s capital this month and sharing its vision for the future of medicine.

London-headquartered Proximie provides a software platform that allows physicians to virtually “scrub in” to any operating room from anywhere, effectively enabling the world’s very best surgeons to be present in real time for complex surgeries in clinics and hospitals across the country’s seven emirates, meaning that the more than 20,000 patients who undergo surgery each year in the country could benefit from the international treatment best practices delivered via virtual operating room technology.

“Proximie in the operating room improves patient safety by transferring best practices into new surgical environments through a different and more efficient means than previous ways of transferring skills and knowledge to surgeons. This can be done with a reduced need for the teaching physicians to travel, and in theory can mean that any given operating theatre can receive input from a teaching surgeon anywhere in the world. Through this platform, the UAE’s expert surgeons can share their expertise with the wider world as teaching surgeons. Also, any UAE surgeon wishing to expand their knowledge and skills can engage with teaching surgeons to enhance their surgical capabilities. For health systems, this saves time and money to achieve the best practices. And, in the end, this means patients in every therapeutic area stand to benefit from the very latest international best practices which will deliver heightened levels of safety and efficacy,” said Marc Tompkins, MD, an orthopaedic surgeon currently based in Abu Dhabi and who is an experienced surgeon using this technology both to proctor cases internationally as well as allow international observers into his operating room for educational purposes.

“The UAE is already an established regional leader in the provision of world-class healthcare solutions, and it has demonstrated that it is committed to significant investment to maintain that international standing,” said Proximie Founder and CEO, Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram.

“As a practising surgeon, I know how variations in surgical care can drive up cost and result in poor patient outcomes. Deploying the world’s latest virtual operating room technology will be a key differentiator for the UAE in its quest to maintain its clinical leadership status,” added Dr. Hachach-Haram.

The growing health tech company recently closed its Series C funding round, raising around USD 80 million. The financing was led by Advent Life Sciences, with new investors joining in, including Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund Mubadala, as well as SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Proximie’s solutions have been used at more than 500 hospitals worldwide and supported more than tens of thousands. The company currently operates in more than 50 countries on five continents.

-Ends-

About Proximie:

Proximie is a software platform that allows physicians and medical device experts to virtually scrub-in to any operating room or Cath lab, from anywhere in the world.

Every Proximie procedure can be recorded, analysed, and leveraged for future use to help inform best practice. By empowering physicians to share knowledge and skills in real time – before, during and after surgery– Proximie is helping to reduce variation in cases and help save lives.

Proximie was founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach Haram in 2016, the platform has now been conducted in tens of thousands of surgical interactions and deployed in over 500 locations, across 50 countries, on 5 continents.

For media inquiries, please contact

Aaya Abunahwa

Aaya.abunahwa@wallispr.com