The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in less than two months with UAE official agents already reporting record ticket sales. Here is a quick guide for UAE residents wanting to go the world’s biggest football tournament in Qatar.

When are the games?

The tournament starts on 20th November at 8pm UAE time with Qatar v Ecuador playing the opening match at the Al Bayt stadium. Here is the official Match Schedule (fifa.com) and the timing is as per Arabia Standard Time, so one hour behind the UAE. There will be 64 games played across four weeks with the winners being determined at the finals, which take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday 18th December at 7pm UAE time.

Are there tickets still available?

Yes. Alan Holt, Managing Director of Expat Sport, the exclusive sales agent for the UAE for the FIFA World Cup Official Match Hospitality tickets said ‘Some of the most popular matches such as the finals, opening ceremony, the Portugal and Argentina games have almost sold out but there are still tickets available. Our most popular package for UAE residents has been the Quarter-finals as you get to see the top teams in the world play over a long weekend: Friday 9th & Saturday 10th December.’

How can I buy tickets?

There are two ways members of the public can purchase tickets to the World Cup. They can buy Match Hospitality tickets through Expat Sport, the UAE exclusive agent, which includes a category 1 seat, which gives a good view of the stadium, plus four hours of food and beverages at the stadium. For more information go to www.ExpatSportFIFAWorldCupHospitality.com

Or visit FIFA.com and register for the Last Minute Sales Phase for your final chance to buy general grandstand seats. Sales Phases (fifa.com)

How much are match tickets?

Match Hospitality tickets start at USD $950 per person and include four hours of food and beverage including alcohol with a category 1 seat.

For UAE residents, general grandstand seats from the FIFA Last Minute Sales Phase start at QAR 250 for a category 3 ticket - Ticket Prices (fifa.com)

Should I wait to see if the prices go down?

Absolutely not as, according to Holt, availability may become an issue soon. Price-wise FIFA set the pricing for all tickets, and these are the same globally so there will be no reductions nearer to the time of the tournament.

How do I know my tickets are legal?

To guarantee that your tickets are legal only, purchase these through FIFA.com on their Last Minute Sales Phase or Expat Sport, the UAE official and exclusive agent. If in any doubt, ask to see the official appointment letter from the company providing you with the ticket or go to Sales Agents | MATCH Hospitality, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ to check they are listed.

How can I travel to Qatar?

There are two recommended ways for football fans wanting to travel to Qatar from the UAE, all of which require visitors to have a Hayya card.

Air

With a journey of just over an hour, flying remains the most popular choice. There are daily flights from Flydubai, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia and Etihad. Flydubai is offering match day shuttle flights from DWC to DIA and these can be bought direct via their website or through Expat Sport, who have contracted 5,000 shuttle flights at convenient timings as per the matches. Daily shuttle flights mean passengers can only take 7kg of hand luggage and must return to Dubai within 24 hours of their departure. The fares and availabilities for flights are changing rapidly, so those who haven't yet booked are highly encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Road

For those who’d prefer, it is possible to reach Qatar from the UAE via car, if in possession of all necessary documents. These include a Hayya Card, entry visas, insurance and driving permits for both Qatar and Saudi. The journey is approximately 550 kilometers and takes between five to six hours from Abu Dhabi or six to seven hours from Dubai, depending on border control. However, this does require travelers to park on the Saudi side of the Abu Samra land border and then take the free B811 shuttle bus to central Doha's Al Messila Metro Station. Seats for the B811 buses must be booked in advance and passengers need to provide an estimated arrival time. This can be done on the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile app.

Is there accommodation still available in Doha?

Yes, there are still places available, but this is changing rapidly. Expat Sport, the exclusive UAE sales agent of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Match Hospitality Programme still has availability of four- and five-star hotels on a request basis.

What is a Hayya Card and how can I get one?

The Hayya Card, or Fan ID, is a pre-approved entry permit that is mandatory for every person visiting Qatar between November 1, 2022, and January 23, 2023. This applies to both day-trippers and fans with accommodation and can only be accessed once in possession of an official match ticket. It will serve as your entry permit (not visa) into Qatar, stadium access (with a valid ticket), and free public transport on the metro and the bus.

Only one Hayya card is required per person for the duration of the FIFA World Cup. Visitors must apply (https://hayya.qatar2022.qa/web/hayya/home embed) for a Hayya card before their arrival in Qatar. Download the Hayya app, where your card will be available once approved.

https://hayya.qatar2022.qa/web/hayya/home

What are the travel requirements around COVID?

Organisers recently stated that all fans aged six and over, attending the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination status. The test could either be a PCR, taken within 48 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of arriving. Both, need to be from official medical centres and not self-administered. GCC Nationals and residents over the age of 18 will be required to download Ehteraz, a government-run contact tracing app, very similar to Alhosn app here in the UAE.

Like the UAE's recent COVID changes, Qatar only requires facemasks to be worn on public transport, at the airport or by staff members. It is advised that visitors should keep a mask on them to ensure that if they're required to put a mask on, they're able to.

As travel information is constantly changing, visitors are encouraged to check their chosen airline's latest guidelines and suggestions given by Qatar's Ministry of Public Health at time of travel.

Travel within Doha

The Hayya card will give visitors free transport to and from stadiums on the Doha Metro. Passengers arriving at Doha International Airport (DIA) can take the Gold Line directly into central Doha and return on the Red Line to Al Matar Al Qadeem Metro station, near the airport. The metro services run for prolonged hours during the World Cup season from 6am – 3am Saturday to Thursday and from 9am to 3am on Fridays.

Uber and Careem are available in Qatar and visitors can also use the 24-hour Karwa public airport taxi services, which have been expanded to accommodate the World Cup.

From 14 November to 18 December 2022, free dedicated shuttle bus services will travel in a loop around central Doha, providing convenient access to events, activities, and the official FIFA Fan Festival™.

For more information on all of the above, visit https://www.qatar2022.qa/en/getting-around

