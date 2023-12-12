Jeddah: The King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah are ready to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, which will be held from December 12 to 22.



The Saudi Ministry of Sports said that it has completed all proposed modifications requested by the FIFA inspection committee, ensuring the stadiums' readiness for the global event.



Some renovations were also made, including expanding media centers and the players' entrance, installing new LED lighting and screens, and adding a new lower tier.



Furthermore, the fan ticket system has been updated and the number of electronic gates has been increased to over 200 in the two stadiums.



Transportation to the two stadiums also provided. The first bus will depart for the stadium four hours before the kickoff, and the last will leave the stadium two hours after the end of the match.



The FIFA Club World Cup features the following lineup: Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly (Egypt), Manchester City (England), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Leon (Mexico), Fluminense (Brazil) and Auckland City (New Zealand).