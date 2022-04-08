The report proposes that there is a changing global mindset spurring the global blockchain ecosystem to not only build a new financial universe but toward enabling enterprises and institutions to drive invention and progress forward.

Whilst nations, governments, and public entities grapple with what to do with this newly emerging human mindset, many industries, and venture capitalists are moving ahead, knowingly.

AI crypto ratings platform Evai.io was inspired by the research of UK Professor Andros Gregoriou and provides unbiased ratings on over 1,000 cryptoassets to empower investors and newcomers to the fast-growing sector

Dubai, UAE – Dubai-based fintech company Evai has been highlighted as one of the top-performing blockchain projects globally in the new CV VC Global Report 2022. The report, issued by Crypto Valley Venture Capital, based in Zug, Switzerland provides a helicopter-mapped synopsis of the booming sectors of the global ecosystem. It highlights the activities of top organizations within the more prolific areas and features perspectives from experts. The CV VC Global Report 2022 recognises Evai’s contribution to the industry in the ‘Service Provider’ category for the creation and deployment of a ratings mechanism that is free from human intervention. Also, for enabling vibrant growth in the global ecosystem.

Evai has developed the world’s first unbiased crypto ratings platform, which evaluates assets through AI and machine learning before awarding each crypto an unbiased rating.

The Evai ratings platform, which can be viewed here, launched in April 2021 and lists over 1,000 of the most prominent crypto project assets along with useful information such as their market cap, 24-hour trading volume, current asset prices and their current rating. CEO Matthew Dixon said of the inclusion in the report: “The CV VC Global Report is well-renowned the world over for recognising projects in the blockchain field that are really striving to push the industry forward. It is a huge honour be the only crypto company in the GCC that has been included in this prestigious annual report”.

Initially conceived by Matthew Dixon and Professor Andros Gregoriou, a prominent UK finance academic and advisor to the Bank of England, the Evai ratings platform was developed in response to the events leading up to the 2008 financial crash. “The crisis at its core, was caused by the greed of ratings agencies that marked multiple unstable mortgage CDOs (Collateralized Debt Obligations) as triple A grade. Our goal was to create a ratings system for this new asset class, crypto, that is completely free from human bias,” explains Professor Gregoriou.

Tracy Traschler, MD of CV Labs which is CV VC’s ecosystem manager, said “The CV VC Global Report lists the world’s foremost blockchain companies from twelve sectors. A very important driving sector is that of Service Providers, these companies enable vibrant growth in the ecosystem, and power many solutions. Evai’s unbiased ratings platform is an exemplary provider, it has harnessed the technological advancements in AI and machine learning therefore it constantly optimises the ratings system to provide investors with impartial data, to inform decisions. Such innovation and excellence in service provision make Evai a worthy highlight in our Global Report”.

Evai, based in the DMCC Crypto Centre, is due to launch its own token this month which rewards investors with profit shares in addition to organic price appreciation. For more information on how to secure the new EV token, or to find out more about Evai crypto ratings, join the official Telegram group which features 24-hour customer service and market insights from the founders: https://t.me/EvaiEvolution