On Wednesday 24th April 2024, the Oman Switzerland Friendship Association held its Annual General Meeting at The Zubair Corporation and online. The meeting discussed the activities of the Association during the past year, including a highly successful Business Forum in Lucerne, Switzerland and approved the audited financials for the year ending 2023.

It was an election year for the next three-year term. Six of the seven Board Members were re-elected, being Hani Al Zubair, Luca Decarli, Mohammed Abdullah Al Kharusi, Dr. Anka Kaestner, Said bin Saif Al Maskery and Lateef Shahdad. The final Board Member was the newly elected Ziyana Saud Al Mudhaffer, who replaces Khalid Said Al Wahaibi who stepped down for this term.

The newly elected Board will meet soon to discuss the plans for 2024. Association Chairman, Hani Al Zubair thanked the Membership for their continued support, and also thanked His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said and his Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their guidance and support since the Association’s inception.