The expansion adds to the fast-growing list of markets where Transcelestial’s technology is helping connect people at faster, more reliable connectivity, including USA, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong and Australia.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Transcelestial is expanding into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with systems integrator LinkQuest FZCO to introduce wireless laser communications to the region’s telecom companies, service providers, government, as well as enterprises from the oil and gas and banking-related sectors.

"The UAE currently faces two essential communication hurdles: spectrum congestion and network outages. Transcelestial wireless laser comms offers the best solution to address these head-on, being spectrum-free and not susceptible to fiber-related downtime. Partnering up means we can offer a less costly, time-saving alternative to customers whose connectivity plans are delayed by fiber cuts or right-of-way issues, often caused by fiber cables that can take months to resolve,” said Mash Khan, CEO of LinkQuest FZCO.

Since 1993, UAE-based LinkQuest FZCO has provided supply and turnkey network solutions, as well as network-enabled services to multinational telecom companies, service providers and governments across the Middle East, Pakistan and various African countries.

Globally, UAE has the second-highest 5G take-up, with the government regularly investing more in 5G, as well as in infrastructure for connectivity. Laying fiber or RF solutions are the most common practice, but both options come with their own hurdles such as high costs associated with civil work, right-of-way issues, as well as complications when navigating difficult terrain. In Dubai, where fiber is mostly laid underground, it is also necessary to dig tunnels for laying fiber.

In addition, accidental fiber cable cuts are also observed in every network, forcing operators to keep fully-equipped teams on standby should a cut interrupt service.

Going to market with LinkQuest FZCO in the UAE means that Transcelestial’s solution will be sold, implemented and supported locally through an authorised partner. Spanning over two decades, LinkQuest’s strong market presence in the telecom solutions sector means that organisations can look forward to localised support via a dedicated point of contact when deploying Transcelestial’s technology.

“Setting up reliable connectivity infrastructure quickly is essential for the UAE, which aims to be a global leader in the technology space. Wireless laser communications helps provide that without the hassle of digging tunnels to lay fiber or risking downtime due to accidental fiber cuts. Partnering with Linkquest FZCO will allow us roll out connectivity at a faster time-to-market than traditional fiber cables for UAE organisations and provide the necessary customer support,” said Rohit Jha, CEO and Co-Founder of Transcelestial.

Transcelestial’s proprietary wireless technology creates an invisible laser communications network between buildings, cell towers and poles without the need for physical wires, delivering fiber-like speeds at a fraction of cost and time compared to fiber optic cables.

About Transcelestial:

Transcelestial’s next-generation wireless laser communication technology is one of the most effective solutions in the distribution of high-quality, high-speed internet connectivity, making it well-poised to solve civilization’s long-term communication needs - and ultimately improve connectivity for 1 billion users globally.

‍Highly reliable and secure, its light-weight, shoe-box sized CENTAURI device leverages its proprietary laser technology to create a wireless distribution network and can be quickly, easily and cost-effectively installed on any standard telecom pole or tower at a faster time-to-market than standard fiber-optic cable.

‍Over the longer-term, Transcelestial aims to develop a constellation of small satellites positioned in Low Earth Orbit, allowing their laser network to not only beam across cities but upwards to connect continents across the world too. ‍

Transcelestial has won numerous industry and global awards including the SPIFFY San Andreas Award for Most Disruptive Technology by Telecom Council, Forbes 30 Under 30 and Prestige 40 under 40 for our CTO Dr. Mohammad Danesh, Edge 35 Under 35 to our CEO Rohit Jha, The Most Ambitious Start-Up in Photonics Award by The Optical Society (OSA), etc.‍

Founded in Dec 2016, the Transcelestial team is located in Singapore and is backed by major investors such as Wavemaker Partners, EDBI, Airbus Ventures, Kickstart Ventures, Cap Vista, SEEDS Capital (Enterprise SG), Entrepreneur First, Partech Ventures, 500 Startups, AirTree Ventures, Tekton Ventures, SGInnovate, SparkLabs Global Ventures, Michael Seibel (CEO of Y-Combinator, Founder of Twitch.tv), Charles Songhurst (Microsoft’s former Head of Corporate Strategy) and others.‍

For more, visit our website www.transcelestial.com OR follow us on Twitter (@trans_celestial)

‍About LinkQuest FZCO:

LinkQuest FZCO is a leading telecom system integration & Information Security Value Added Distribution company, covering the Middle East, Pakistan, and African countries.

‍Group formed in 1993, and currently, the head office is based at Dubai Silicon Oasis, U.A.E. The company today has 100+ employees based in Dubai and Pakistan offices.

‍LinkQuest is uniquely positioned to provide a full suite of Telecom Network Enabled services and a focused IT Info Security Value Added Distribution model to offer our customers in the region, with the unbeatable advantage of Reach, Scale, Efficiency, Cost, and Time to market.

‍For more information, visit www.linkquestme.com.