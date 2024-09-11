Qatar — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and TOD, a premier sports and entertainment platform for the MENA region by beIN MEDIA GROUP, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that elevates live sports streaming. By leveraging Harmonic’s cloud-native VOS®360 Media SaaS, TOD aims to enhance the viewer experience for live sports fans across the region through unmatched agility, reliability, security and scalability.

James Walmsley, director of technology, product & analytics for TOD by beIN MEDIA GROUP, commented, “Given the intricate nature of live sports streaming workflows, it is essential to have a scalable video platform that offers the highest video quality and reliability with no margin for error. Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, increasing the efficiency of live and VOD sports streaming. By reducing latency and providing auto-scaling, the VOS360 platform allows us to deliver unrivalled sports experiences.”

Running on Microsoft Azure, Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery for TOD. The end-to-end SaaS platform handles all essential media processing functions, including transcoding, encryption, packaging and origin. Real-time scaling and geo-redundancy capabilities on the VOS360 platform enable TOD to reliably deliver live sports events — including Matchweek 38 of the English Premier League, Europa League Final, FA Cup Final, Europa Conference League Final and Champions League Final — at scale, with outstanding video quality.

“TOD by beIN MEDIA GROUP is delivering an impressive lineup of live sports events, and minimizing latency is critical to preserving audience engagement,” says Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. “By adopting our industry-leading VOS360 platform, TOD can deliver live sports events with ultra-low latency, exceptional reliability, and pristine 4K video quality.”

Further information about Harmonic and the company’s solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com. MENA-based viewers can access TOD and its content offerings at www.tod.tv.

About TOD:

TOD by the beIN MEDIA GROUP brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content, including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV.

About Harmonic:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry’s first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.