Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain — The Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB) and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) conducted a business programme aimed at supporting the development and enhancement of capacity building activities in Türkiye.

During the business programme held in Bahrain between 21-22 April 2024, a delegation led by Mrs. Fatma Çınar, Director of TKBB and including representatives from TKBB and member banks’ training department heads, visited BIBF at its premises on 21st of April 2024.

The delegation had a full day programme started with introductory presentations made by BIBF, providing insights into the institute's organisation structure, centres, training and certification programmes, and included a tour of the institute building. Following the introductory sessions, the delegation engaged in bilateral meetings with BIBF’s Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, and Leadership Learning Centres of the BIBF to explore potential collaboration areas.

The programme continued with the two separate high-level workshops on Digital Transformation and Sustainability, conducted by the experts in the respective fields. At the end of the programme, TKBB and BIBF had a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) update ceremony to reaffirm their commitment to cooperation in the field of training and education.

Mrs. Fatma Çınar, Director of TKBB said, “We are glad to have our continued dialogue with the BIBF which makes a significant contribution to capacity building development and enhancement within the ecosystem. We would like to thank for the very kind hospitality and insightful sharings and sophisticated workshops arranged for our delegation by distinguished BIBF team with the leadership of Dr. Ahmad Al Shaikh. She further added, “We believe that this visit would stimulate the further cooperation with member banks’ training teams and enhance the qualifications of human resource of the sector. We are grateful to experience selective courses and meet BIBF team and outline possible cooperation areas under the renewed MoU which would be executed with mutual commitment and dedication.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, emphasised the significance of the continuous collaboration with TKBB, stating, "Our partnership with TKBB reflects our enduring commitment to capacity building in the global Islamic banking and finance space. As Türkiye emerges as a global financial centre, it is essential to prioritise training and development initiatives to ensure sustained growth and resilience in the sector." He further added, "With the Kingdom of Bahrain being recognised as the global leader in Islamic finance, the BIBF stands as the leading Islamic finance training provider worldwide, contributing to the development of human capital in this field; building an ecosystem of highly skilled professionals who will enhance and expand the industry’s global footprint."

-Ends-

About TKBB

The Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB) is a professional public institution established by the relevant provision of the Banking Law. The TKBB is the main representative of the participation banking sector in Türkiye and works with the government, regulators and other stakeholders to increase public awareness and understanding of the contribution the sector makes to the Türkiye economy. The TKBB has a range of working committees to support member banks’ priority issues and also conducts extensive training programmes.

All participation banks in Türkiye are required to be a member of the TKBB within one month of obtaining a banking license. The main objectives of the TKBB include the following:

• To defend the rights and interests of participation banks within the framework of a free market economy and the principle of full competition in accordance with banking regulations, principles and rules.

• To work for the healthy growth of the banking system, development of the banking profession and improvement of competitive power.

• To ensure that necessary decisions are taken, implemented and demand to be implemented for the creation of a competitive environment.

Media Contact:

Ms. Dilek Sülün, Specialist, TKBB

Email: dileksulun@tkbb.org.tr

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global footprint.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment, and training in the following areas:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic finance,

Executive Development,

Accounting and Finance,

Academic Studies,

Leadership and Management,

Insurance,

Digital Transformation and Project Management.

Media Contact:

Ms. Fatima Nasser, Senior Officer - Marketing & Corporate Communications Department, BIBF

Email: fnaser@bibf.com