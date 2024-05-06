Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies announced that Olvera, its latest phase of Bloom Living, has sold out in record time. Bloom’s sales center witnessed huge numbers of customers and investors interested in the two and three-bedroom townhouse offered within the sixth phase of Bloom Living, the fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

All villas and townhouses in Bloom Living’s launched phases have been successfully sold out reflecting the strength of the project’s proposition as a premium community living destination that caters to the evolving needs of residents.

Bloom Holding CEO, Carlos Wakim said: “Bloom Living has attracted significant interest from both local and international buyers looking for integrated community living in prime location. The success of the sales emphasizes Abu Dhabi’s continued appeal as a destination to invest in and Bloom Living’s position as a desirable destination to reside in. We expect that sales will continue to perform strongly as we release more phases of this all-inclusive and vibrant community.”

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations. The company is now developing Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community built over an area of 2.2 million sqm in Abu Dhabi.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

851 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

338 Executive Apartments

Schools:

18 schools

1 nursery

Over 21,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management

