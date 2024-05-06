Dubai, UAE: Brands For Less Group, region’s leading off-price retailer in the region, has hit a major milestone with more than 120 operational stores across the GCC and Europe. This accomplishment is a testament to the group's strong presence and continued growth in the retail industry. Established with a vision to provide quality fashion and lifestyle products at discounted prices, Brands For Less has garnered a loyal customer base and has become a preferred destination for value-conscious shoppers.

The group has been rapidly expanding into key global locations. In the past two years alone, the group has unveiled over 35 new stores exclusively in the KSA and is poised for further expansion globally. Their strategic plans include the setting up of new stores and enhanced offerings tailored specifically to cater to the consumers of each market.

Sharing his journey, Toufic Kreidieh, the Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of BFL Group, expressed gratitude towards customers, partners, and employees for their continuous support. He shared, “We are proud of this achievement and remain committed to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers. Achieving this mark in the early months of 2024 signifies not just our growth but also the trust and loyalty of our stakeholders. We look forward to continuing this journey of expansion and innovation, driven by our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences in affordable shopping.”

Brands for Less is a one-stop destination for a range of premium and luxury items at exceptionally discounted prices. Their distinctive ‘Treasure Hunt’ model attracts customers to revisit to explore their unique collection of products. For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/

About Brands for Less:

The Brands for Less (BFL) Group is one of the world’s leading off-price retailers of fashion and homeware. Based in the United Arab Emirates, they serve over seven markets across the Middle East and Europe. Their journey started with their unique off-price business model – ‘Brands for Less’ – in Lebanon in 1996. Four years later, in the year 2000, the Group established a new home in the UAE. Their goal is to delight customers and entice them back with the promise of International brands all at up to 80% off the original retail price. The “Treasure Hunt” model ensures there is always something new to explore, desire and discover. The Group acquired exclusive rights to the ‘Tchibo’ franchise in the MENA region, selling the German brand’s homeware and apparel at very competitive prices associated with a premium customer care environment. The Group continues to expand their product range in line with their customer-centric principles, making sure that store visitors benefit from a rich, all-in-one experience. The Group’s latest push was towards making Brands for Less more inclusive for customers worldwide by taking their e-commerce experience to new audiences.

