Abu Dhabi, UAE : Q Properties – a leading UAE real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding – has announced the third phase of its Reem Hills luxury spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments has sold out in less than 4 hours.

The project proved hugely popular with buyers and investors this year for being currently the largest on the Abu Dhabi market in a highly desirable neighborhood at a competitive price point.

Commenting on the third phase selling out so speedily David Harman, Chief Development Officer of Q Properties, said: “Once again we’ve seen a fantastic response to our Reem Hills apartments and both myself and the Q Properties team are proud to have delivered such high-quality homes to the market that truly fulfil the needs of the community. The feedback we’ve had from buyers is that Reem Hills offered the best of all worlds – intelligent design and a sense of peace and privacy, while still allowing residents to enjoy everything that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

He added: “As the UAE enters a period of intense growth, we want to be part of the capital’s continuing success story and have other exciting launches in the pipeline – watch this space.”

With a number of residential, commercial and retail projects currently underway, Q Properties is transforming vast, uninhabited stretches of land into thriving urban communities in order to meet the UAE market’s growing demand for real estate projects.

About Reem Hills

Reem Hills is a Q Properties development under the umbrella of Q Holding. It is a gated community in a unique location on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island, designed to allow residents to indulge their senses in a peaceful and luxurious environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today’s fast-paced life.

About Q Properties

Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, is a major real estate developer that was established to contribute to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It designs and builds unique, elegant and sustainable projects. Q Properties has launched the luxury Reem Hills project on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi’s most prominent gated residential community.

Last September, Q Properties announced that all residential units of Reem Hills’ Phase One and Two sold in a record time, reflecting unprecedented interest from clients and investors, and solid confidence in Q Properties and its vision and achievements.

