Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai proudly announces its remarkable achievement as it is crowned the Best of the Best Hotel in TripAdvisor's Travelers’ Choice Awards 2024, solidifying its position as an unparalleled luxury destination in the heart of Dubai. This accolade distinguishes The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai as the only hotel in Dubai to achieve this prestigious title, underscoring its commitment to excellence in hospitality.

Nestled along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai offers a blend of traditional Middle Eastern architecture with modern luxury, creating an oasis of serenity amidst the vibrant energy of Dubai. Guests are invited to indulge in the hotel's world-class amenities, including luxurious accommodations, award-winning dining experiences, rejuvenating spa treatments, and exclusive beach access.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards, presented annually by TripAdvisor, celebrate the most exceptional hotels worldwide based on millions of valuable reviews and opinions shared by travelers globally.

Jeroen Elmendorp, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai said, "We are immensely honored to be recognized as the Best of the Best Hotels by TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards. This prestigious accolade alongside our recent Forbes 5-Star designation earlier this year are a testament to our dedicated team's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences and exceeding the expectations of our discerning guests. This recognition inspires us to continually raise the bar and redefine the standards of luxury hospitality.”

As the only hotel in Dubai to be awarded Best of the Best in TripAdvisor's Travelers’ Choice Awards, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai continues to set the standard for impeccable hospitality in the region, reaffirming its position as the preferred destination for discerning travelers seeking unparalleled luxury and unforgettable experiences.

