Apparel Group is excited to announce a significant expansion plan for its homegrown brand, R&B Fashion, a large-format family fashion destination catering to children, women, and men. Extending its offerings to include fashion apparel, footwear, beauty, toys, and accessories, R&B Fashion is set to increase its footprint by launching 200 new stores across the GCC and India by the end of 2025.

Currently operating over 135 stores, R&B Fashion is the fastest-growing lifestyle fashion brand in the region, emphasizing its commitment to customer accessibility and continuous growth. R&B Fashion is dedicated to not just opening new stores, but creating vibrant, customer-centric spaces where every visit is memorable. The new stores will focus on providing a broad selection of apparel that appeals to diverse consumer bases, enhancing the shopping environment to ensure it is welcoming and inclusive for all. Emphasizing exceptional service, these stores aim to become the preferred shopping destinations, meeting the evolving needs and preferences of our customers.

Starting the year with momentum, R&B Fashion has already inaugurated over a dozen new stores in the first quarter alone. The brand’s presence is set to become even more pronounced with planned openings in prominent urban centers across the KSA, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and India.

Furthermore, the upcoming store openings will predominantly be in key cities within the GCC—such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, Sharjah, and Manama—along with Doha. Additionally, a significant expansion is planned in major metropolitan areas of India, where the new stores will be a blend of high street and mall locations, ensuring a widespread presence.

Arun Pagarani, CEO of R&B Fashion, shared his vision for the expansion: “Our aggressive expansion strategy is meticulously crafted to transcend traditional retail boundaries, profoundly reshaping the fashion landscape. Each new R&B store emerges as a gateway to global fashion trends, meticulously adapted to resonate with local preferences, ensuring a seamless blend of quality, style, and exceptional value. We are not just opening stores; we are crafting dynamic hubs that celebrate the diversity and individuality of our customers. This expansion is a bold step towards establishing R&B Fashion as the premier fashion destination in every market we enter.”

R&B Fashion retails its own label of men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and non-apparel products, including shoes, handbags, and accessories, all of which are designed in-house. The brand is proud to announce that all R&B products are ethically sourced, and it is an active participant in the internationally acclaimed Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), working towards sustainability and a safe and secure environment.

With a relentless commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, R&B Fashion's expansion signifies more than just growth—it's a testament to our dedication to redefining the fashion landscape and fostering meaningful connections with our diverse community of shoppers.

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About R&B

The fastest growing value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East & India. R&B was Launched in Oman-Muscat Grand Mall in Oct 2012 and has a strong presence with over 135 plus stores across 8 countries spread across 2,000,000 area sq. ft. of retail space.

R&B offers quality clothing at affordable prices across the GCC & India region. Our team of in-house designers ensures we are always ahead of the latest trends, creating great new looks for every season. Our global experience allows us to deliver a brand and product suited for diverse markets with varying customer requirements.