Dubai, UAE: Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, has signed an agreement with Rituals Cosmetics (Rituals), a Dutch luxury well-being brand under the Apparel Group's portfolio, as its first fragrance partner. This partnership will see the introduction of Rituals' signature Amsterdam car perfume into Hala taxis within Dubai.

Meticulously crafted with notes of Dutch Tulip and Japanese Yuzu, the Amsterdam Collection car perfume promises to infuse every taxi ride with the refreshing and captivating scents that Rituals is renowned for.

During the initial roll-out phase, 1,500 Hala taxis will carry Rituals Cosmetics’ signature Amsterdam Collection car fragrance, adding a sweet note to every passenger experience. The collaboration marks another significant stride in Hala’s efforts to elevate the customer journey, effortlessly blending comfort and convenience with an enriched travel ambiance for passengers across Dubai.

Rituals believes that happiness can be found in the smallest of things. It is our passion to turn everyday routines into more meaningful moments. By bringing the enchanting fragrances of Rituals into Hala taxis, passengers are invited to indulge in a moment of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of city life. This partnership reflects Rituals' commitment to enhancing everyday experiences with a touch of indulgence and mindfulness.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala commented: “The collaboration between Hala and Rituals marks another significant stride in Hala’s commitment to elevating the customer journey experience. The introduction of a carefully selected car fragrance is reflective of our dedication to providing passengers, whether they are tourists visiting the city or long-term residents, with a truly enjoyable experience that is both comfortable and convenient. We’re already getting great customer feedback and we’re confident that it will enrich the travel experience for passengers across Dubai.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “This partnership reflects our strategic vision to integrate luxury and functionality, ensuring our brands play a significant role in enriching everyday experiences. By infusing Hala taxis with Rituals’ sophisticated fragrances, we are setting a new benchmark for customer experience in urban mobility. It’s an initiative that not only enhances the journey but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in the global marketplace.

Hala recently introduced digital screens into its fleet of cars offering a diverse array of premium lifestyle, news, entertainment, and e-commerce features on the go. The partnership with Rituals further reinforces Hala’s commitment to investing in smart initiatives to enhance and provide an unparalleled customer experience in line with Dubai's vision to become a leading digital hub globally.

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.

www.halaride.com

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

