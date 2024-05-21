UAE – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, has been recognized with the award for "Best Partnership Programs" during the “Forex Traders Summit Dubai” which took place on May 19th and 20th.

The event where the global multi-asset broker was featured as Global Official Sponsor was organized by the “Smart Vision Group” at the illustrious “Dubai Festival Arena” in Dubai, UAE.

The highlight of the event was XS.com being honored with the esteemed "Best Partnership Programs" award, a testament to its multiple partnership programs that cater to all types of partners, and provides them with the best partnership conditions in the online trading industry.

Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, stated:

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable event organizers of the “Forex Traders Summit Dubai”. It is with immense honor and gratitude that we accept the award for "Best Partnership Programs". This award is a testament to our efforts, and we are truly humbled to be recognized among such distinguished peers.”

Presenting its cutting-edge products and services at the “Forex Traders Summit Dubai”, the XS.com’s Global Official Sponsorship shone a spotlight on its dedication to online investments. In addition, they provided invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic landscape of the Fintech industry.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Global CEO, and Founder of Smart Vision, Said:

“I am thrilled to announce XS.com as the global market leader offering the "Best Partnership Programs" at the “Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024”. This award stands as a testament to the efforts of XS.com in providing the best programs that caters to all types of partners in the online trading industry”.

XS.com is known for prioritizing long term successful partnerships, hence its partnership programs are designed for individuals and corporations who wish to increase their revenue through establishing a professional business relationship and introducing clients to trade with the Global Market Leader in the online trading industry.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.