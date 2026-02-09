GMG introduces Medex as the first over-the-counter (OTC) brand within Supercare’s portfolio, expanding access to preventive healthcare solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – GMG, a global well-being and retail conglomerate, unveils its growing Health & Beauty portfolio at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, taking place from 9 to 12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The company is expanding its Health & Beauty portfolio across the region, enabling global brands and consumers to access preventive wellness solutions through its retail, wholesale, and distribution network.

With nearly five decades of heritage in pharmacy and healthcare retail, GMG’s Health & Beauty division has evolved into a comprehensive, integrated platform. This year, GMG highlights its expanded network and strengthened distribution capabilities, including exclusive partnerships with over 30 international health and beauty brands showcased at WHX, such as Renew Life, Bluebonnet, New Chapter, and Revive Collagen, further strengthening access to premium wellness solutions across the region, reinforcing GMG’s role as a regional access partner for global wellness brands.

A regional platform for global health and beauty brands, Supercare, has evolved beyond pharmacy retail into a preventative wellness ecosystem, aligning with growing consumer demand for proactive, personalised healthcare. Building on this evolution, GMG introduces Medex as the first over-the-counter (OTC) brand, expanding Supercare’s distribution portfolio to 112 brands and strengthening its role in everyday health management.

This expansion reflects GMG’s long-term ambition to support a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention by broadening access to trusted wellness solutions across the region.

“Health and well-being remain central to GMG’s purpose,” said Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG. “Our continued presence at World Health Expo reflects our focus on building long-term platforms that improve access to preventive healthcare, support global brand partners, and respond to how consumer engagement with health and wellness continues to evolve across the region.”

“At GMG, our focus has always been on building a scalable, impactful platform that empowers consumers to take control of their well-being,” said Marko Dakovic, President of Health & Beauty at GMG. “World Health Expo allows us to demonstrate how we are bringing preventive healthcare, global brand partnerships, and regional distribution strength together through a single, future-ready platform.”

GMG’s Health & Beauty portfolio currently includes over 100 stores across the UAE, with plans to further expand its preventive wellness offering into new categories and markets, as well as to open two new Supercare stores soon.

At World Health Expo, GMG’s dedicated booth will feature 32 brands, including flagship partners, and reflect the company’s experience-led approach to preventive wellness. It brings together personalisation, longevity-focused solutions, and services-led retail through multiple experiential zones, including a wellness bar, Dermedic skin analysis station, sensory hair fragrance zone, and more.

Visitors can experience GMG’s Health & Beauty offerings at booth S. 17, A.30 during World Health Expo 2026, from 9 to 12 February, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across six key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, GMG Logistics, and GMG Home.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 45 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 21 countries. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

Please visit our website and social media channels for our latest updates: Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.