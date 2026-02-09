Dubai - Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, has joined Visa’s Global Travel Program in Dubai, expanding access to luxury mobility benefits for international Visa cardholders visiting the UAE.

Through this collaboration, international Visa cardholders will be able to enjoy exclusive rewards and preferred rates when booking Blacklane’s chauffeur services in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The new Blacklane benefits support seamless airport transfers, business travel, and comfortable city journeys across one of the world’s most active travel hubs.

Dubai was selected as a flagship destination for Visa’s Global Travel Program, reflecting its role as a global travel hub and a high-engagement market for international and repeat visitors. Within this wider programme, Blacklane’s chauffeur services enhance how discerning travellers move across the UAE, from airports and hotels to business districts and leisure destinations, reinforcing the company’s role within the region’s broader travel and tourism ecosystem.

Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager, MEA and APAC at Blacklane, commented:

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi are key global hubs for business and leisure travel, and demand for the highest standards of reliable, luxury mobility continues to grow. Joining Visa’s Global Travel Program allows us to share Blacklane benefits with high-frequency travellers through a trusted ecosystem, while supporting smooth and stylish journeys across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from airport arrivals to daily business and lifestyle travel.”

Since opening its Dubai office in 2018, Blacklane has scaled its operations in line with the region’s position as one of the world’s busiest travel destinations, including the launch of its Platinum Class offering to meet demand for ultra-luxury chauffeur services in the UAE market. Sustained international arrivals, year-round business travel, and a mature luxury services landscape have positioned the UAE as a cornerstone market for Blacklane’s Middle East operations.

Now operating in more than 60 countries worldwide, Blacklane continues to expand its global operations, with a strategic focus on major international travel markets and destinations across the Middle East.

About Blacklane:

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable mobility all around the world. With services ranging from airport transfers and longer city-to-city rides to hourly bookings and on-demand chauffeur hailing, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up works with tens of thousands of chauffeur partners to deliver first-class service. As a leader in luxury mobility, Blacklane drives innovation in electrification, training and technology, and is trusted by the world’s leading brands to take care of their people across six continents.

For more information visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/ or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.