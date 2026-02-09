Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 149%.

Subscriptions worth BD 74.628 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 11th February 2026 and matures on 13th May 2026, is 4.85% compared to 4.84% of the previous issue on 7th January 2026.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.298 (BH0008735118) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.