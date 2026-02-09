As part of its strategy to accelerate digital transformation and enhance its technology infrastructure, the Jordan Kuwait Bank has signed a long-term strategic agreement with BPC, a global leader in payments and digital banking solutions. The step aims to unify digital channels within an advanced next-generation platform, strengthen digital innovation, and enhance the customer experience. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Jordan Kuwait Bank by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Haitham Al-Battikhi, and on behalf of BPC by Mr. Anatoly Loginov, Chief Executive Officer of BPC.

The agreement aims to support the bank’s digital transformation journey in the coming years by building an integrated, flexible, and scalable digital platform that contributes to boosting innovation and sustainable growth. It enables the bank to develop and launch modern digital services quickly and efficiently, positively reflecting on the quality of services provided to customers. In addition, it delivers a unified, customer-centric banking experience that allows customers to carry out their daily transactions smoothly and conveniently, facilitating access to digital banking services and enabling customers to benefit from them with high efficiency.

As part of this transformation, the bank’s digital wallet is migrated to the new platform, allowing customers to conduct their daily financial transactions within an integrated and secure digital environment. The platform also provides advanced digital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises and merchants, including efficient management of payments, settlements, and data tracking and analysis through flexible and user-friendly dashboards that support decision-making and improve operational performance.

The digital merchant solutions enable merchants to accept payments securely directly via smartphones and tablets, without the need for traditional devices, expanding the acceptance of digital payments, supporting merchant enablement, and contributing to enhancing financial inclusion across the country.

Commenting on this step, Haitham Al-Battikhi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Jordan Kuwait Bank, confirmed that this agreement represents a pivotal strategic milestone within the bank’s comprehensive digital transformation journey. It reflects the bank’s commitment to building an integrated and sustainable digital banking ecosystem capable of responding to evolving market requirements and reinforcing the bank’s position as a leading banking institution in providing innovative digital financial solutions.

He added that developing digital channels is a fundamental step in shaping the future of banking and strengthening the bank’s ability to meet customers’ aspirations for more advanced and efficient digital financial services.

For his part, Anatoly Loginov, President and CEO of BPC, stated that the Jordan Kuwait Bank is a trusted, long-term partner, and it is an honor to support its digital transformation journey in Jordan and the region. Through SmartVista’s unified digital platform and BPC’s managed services, the bank will be able to enhance innovation and deliver secure, scalable digital payment experiences with the agility the market requires.

It is worth noting that project implementation will follow a clear and defined methodology, including structured preparation and execution phases through to the full launch of the digital platforms. This will ensure business continuity and a smooth transition, while maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and reliability in the banking services provided to customers.

This step comes as part of the bank’s direction to build a unified, customer-centric digital banking experience, supported by a flexible and scalable technology infrastructure that contributes to raising operational efficiency, strengthening financial inclusion, supporting sustainable banking practices, and reinforcing its position as a leading institution capable of keeping pace with rapid developments in digital financial services usage patterns and customer expectations.

About BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.

About JKB

