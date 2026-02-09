Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is spotlighting two flagship diagnostic imaging innovations at the World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, the region’s most influential healthcare event driving transformation across the Middle East. The Philips BlueSeal Horizon MRI[1] and Verida Spectral CT[2] integrate AI-powered intelligence with advanced hardware, delivering faster, smarter, and more sustainable care.

Philips BlueSeal Horizon: Helium-Free 3.0T MRI with AI Workflow Automation

BlueSeal Horizon - an entirely new 3.0T MRI innovation platform that includes the world’s first helium-free[3] 3.0T magnet – is set to have significant impact for health providers and patients.

3.0T MRI systems are the most advanced MRI magnet technology in widespread use, providing high-resolution imaging for research and the most complex clinical cases. These systems excel in capturing the most intricate workings of the body, especially the brain, blood vessels, muscles and joints.

BlueSeal Horizon combines breakthroughs in hardware with AI-powered software, designed to eliminate the traditional trade‑offs between imaging speed and precision.

By bringing next-generation clinical AI into everyday practice, the BlueSeal Horizon MRI platform will simplify workflows, enhance diagnostic precision, and expand access to advanced imaging. With automated planning completed in as little as 30 seconds[4], real‑time scan adjustments[5], and imaging up to three times faster with up to 80% sharper results[6], the platform will help radiology teams achieve faster, sharper, and more consistent imaging results - supporting confident, first-time-right diagnosis.

In addition, the platform's helium‑free design eliminates the need for helium refills and vent pipes -reducing siting complexity and installation time while lowering lifecycle impact and simplifying operations.

Philips has led the development of helium-free MRI since 2018, with more than 2,000 of its 1.5T BlueSeal MRI systems installed worldwide, saving more than 6 million litres of liquid helium to date[7].

“With BlueSeal Horizon we’re further freeing MRI from its dependence on a valuable resource the world can’t replace and bringing advanced diagnostic capabilities to people previously out of reach,” says Tamer Said, General Manager, Health Systems, Philips West Africa, Gulf & Levant.

Philips Verida: AI-Powered Detector-Based Spectral CT

Philips Verida is the world's first detector-based spectral CT fully powered by AI. With more than 800 global installations and over 800 - peer reviewed‑ publications[8], Philips' spectral CT uses PACS-native delivery and has been fully embedded into clinical workflow. Spectral CT measures how tissues absorb different x-ray energy levels, enabling differentiation of materials that appear identical on conventional CT. Philips has pioneered detector-based spectral CT, delivering multiple spectral results from a single scan with no trade-offs in performance or scan time.

As Philips’ newest spectral scanner, Verida reconstructs 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds - 2× faster than before and enabling up to 270 exams every day[9]. Building on Philips’ proprietary Spectral Precise Image technology – a deep learning AI reconstruction engine combined with advanced spectral imaging – and its third-generation Nano-panel Precise dual-layer detector with intrinsic noise reduction optimized for AI, Verida is designed to deliver faster, more dose-efficient spectral reconstructions.

By combining spectral insights with AI‑enabled automation, Verida helps clinicians detect and characterize disease earlier, reduce variability in diagnoses, and support efficient treatment pathways – in a single scan. Embedded decision support and consistent spectral outputs across patients and protocols facilitate confident reporting, while integrated workflow tools reduce handoffs and manual steps. Built for high-demand environments, Verida streamlines workflows, reduces repeat scans, and delivers consistently sharp imaging across care pathways.

"Across both BlueSeal Horizon and Verida, we're advancing connected, AI-enabled imaging that gives clinicians time back," says Said. "Automation reduces routine tasks, real-time guidance optimizes protocols, and integrated tools reduce repeat scans and variability - so health systems can scale without compromise."

The regional debut of BlueSeal Horizon and Verida at WHX Dubai 2026 are not just milestones in imaging - they reflect Philips’ broader mission to redefine how care is delivered: faster, smarter, and more sustainably.

At WHX Dubai 2026, Philips is demonstrating how both platforms integrate within broader enterprise workflows to enable better care for more people.

World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 is taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from February 9 – 12, 2026. Visit the Philips booth at Stand N21.J10.

For more information or to book time with a Philips Lifecycle Solutions experts, visit the Philips at Philips at WHX 2026 webpage and follow @PhilipsME on X (Twitter) for live #WHX2026 updates.

[1] BlueSeal Horizon Platform is ‘Work in Progress’ and not available in any jurisdiction. Its future availability cannot be ensured

[2] CE marked and 510(k) pending. Not currently available for sale in the United States.

[3] Helium-free operations. 7 litres of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.

[4] SmartPlanning: This AI-driven feature will automate time-consuming planning steps in a single click

[5] Real-time Scan Preview: Powered by NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform and Open Models (Segment and Generate), this innovation aims to enable faster 3D image reconstruction, denoising, and artifact reduction, so radiologists can preview scans, adjust image quality and speed parameters in real time, and optimize workflow efficiency for more timely diagnosis.

[6] SmartSpeed Precise: Dual AI technology helping clinicians capture more detail in less time. Compared to Philips SENSE/ C-SENSE imaging through SmartSpeed Precise Dual AI technology - already available on current 3.0T systems.

[7] The amount of liquid helium saved is a calculation compared to a previous generation magnet with 1500 litres of helium.

[8] Data on file.

[9] Spectral CT Verida Premium up to 270 (4 CIRS config) exams a day (16 hours dual shift working day) meeting the needs of radiology departments with extended work hours and very high patient throughput.