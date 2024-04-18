Muscat – Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat has announced the opening of its first spa experience in the Sultanate. The NOVE Spa is located on the 9th level of the 5-star premium hotel represents a uniquely refreshing escapade for both mind and body. A delightful sensory antidote for the stress and bustle of modern life, the NOVE experience includes a range of lingering full-body therapies and facial treatments for both man and women.

Starting from its tranquil and relaxing ambiance, the spa environment prepares guest to embark on a journey to physical relaxation and mental rejuvenation. To accentuate the indulging experience, NOVE Spa uses a premium range of professional organic wellness products from Italy, most notably the MEI collection featuring ABSOLUTES derived from food grade essential oil from wild plants. NOVE Spa’s trained therapists also blend Eastern and Western treatment modalities to offer clients a deeply immersive wellness regimen.

“Every aspect of the NOVE Spa experience is tailored to help our patrons look and feel at their best,” said Jovana Miletic, Spa Manager. “In the suave gentleman’s section, we have a treatment room, steam and sauna. Of course, the ladies’ area is more indulgent, with three private treatment rooms, a sauna, as well as a special Salt Room.”

“Besides its deep-cleansing and detoxification properties, the Salt Room offers guests a broad spectrum of therapeutic benefits for stress relief, respiratory and skin health, immune enhancement, better sleep, and an overall sense of well-being,” Jovana explained.

Signature experiences at NOVE Spa also include rituals like ‘NOVE Naturale Viaggio’ and ‘Journey to Arabia’. The former is a specially tailored ultra-indulgent sequence of massages from face to foot, while the latter is a long luxuriating scrub with natural salt, rose and frankincense, followed by a blissful full-body massage using frankincense oil.

The NOVE Spa menu of services is designed for guests from all walks of life, with body massages ranging from 60 to 90 minutes — including a delicate massage for mother-to-be after their third trimester, expertly rendered by a master masseuse. Facials range from a refreshing 30 minutes to a fully revitalizing 90 minutes treatment. In addition to the NOVE Spa, the hotel provides a comprehensive wellness experience on the 9th floor. This sanctuary includes a rooftop infinity pool and a fully equipped gym. Guests can select from various annual wellness packages and membership options.

The NOVE spa at Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat is open from 10 am to 9 pm, every day. For more information about the treatments, packages and for bookings, please call 2271 9996.