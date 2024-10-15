Dubai, UAE: The Luxury Real Estate officially marked its launch with an exclusive event held at its headquarters in Dubai, bringing together top real estate professionals, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), and industry leaders. The occasion highlighted The Luxury Real Estate's commitment to elevating the standards of luxury property transactions in Dubai, with a special focus on premium service for discerning clientele.

The event was not only a celebration of the company's official entry into the luxury market but also an opportunity to honor top performers in real estate sales. Awards were presented to agents and sales executives who have shown exceptional performance in driving record-breaking sales of high-end properties.

Earlier this year, The Luxury Real Estate merged its portfolio with Scorpion Property, securing AED 3 billion in exclusive property listings across Dubai.

Outlining the company’s vision and plans to become a leading player in the luxury real estate industry, the company’s director of sales stated: “The official launch of The Luxury Real Estate represents a new era in Dubai's luxury property market. We are focused on providing unparalleled service, exclusive property listings, and expert guidance to HNWI clients. This evening is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it’s a privilege to honor the outstanding performers who are helping drive our success.”

The awards honored those who closed significant deals in some of Dubai’s most prestigious developments.

Dubai’s luxury property market has seen a sharp increase in demand due to favorable government policies and growing interest from international investors. According to Knight Frank, HNWIs are projected to spend $4.4 billion on luxury real estate in Dubai this year, a 76% increase from 2023.

As part of its strategic growth plan, The Luxury Real Estate aims to double its team from 100 to 200 agents within the next year. The company continues to strengthen its relationships with top-tier developers, focusing on high-profile projects and providing access to exclusive property listings for its elite client base.