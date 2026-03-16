The GCC Menopause Hub has announced the launch of its first Abu Dhabi summit, taking place on Saturday, 11th April 2026. After its second sell-out Dubai summit last October, the capital’s debut event will bring a range of Abu Dhabi-based medical experts to a 200-strong audience. In addition to two main keynotes, the format will focus on panel discussions and roundtables with ample time for attendees to interact and ask questions.

Visitors can also enjoy multiple activations related to fitness, nutrition, careers, and more. Staying true to its mission, the event will empower individuals with knowledge, challenge taboos, and create meaningful change in the region and beyond.

A diverse range of topics is on the agenda, including defining menopause, longevity and nutrition, menopause and cancer, ADHD and menopause, financial wellbeing and workplace impact, and taking a holistic approach. To coincide with the UAE’s Year of Family, there will also be an in-depth conversation about menopause and its impact on the whole family to encourage open dialogue and normalise this crucial conversation.

Now officially CPD-accredited, the summit is a valuable opportunity for HR practitioners and business leaders to gain recognised professional development while highlighting the impact of menopause in the workplace.

Sharon James, Co-Founder of The GCC Menopause Hub said: “We are really looking forward to our first Abu Dhabi Menopause Summit and are proud announce our Headline partnership with SAKINA, the specialised mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, and also our partnership with Harley Street Medical Centre. Expanding into other emirates has always been our goal so that we can reach the many women who need expert knowledge and personalised support. Our superb partners are helping us amplify these important messages and extend our impact.

“The fact that the event is also recognised by CPD is a fantastic milestone that we have been working hard to achieve, and we hope this will help improve understanding in workplaces. Our main focus is building a strong, supportive community around women’s health, and outside of our summits, we have launched the Woman in Motion initiative, bringing women together to move, connect, and share their experiences. It is so important to us that every woman knows she is not alone, and that there is a community ready to listen, support, and stand alongside her at every stage.”

Dr Zain Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer - SAKINA, added: “At SAKINA, we recognise that a woman’s mental health is no less important than her physical wellbeing, particularly during significant life stages such as menopause. Our participation in the GCC Menopause Summit reflects our commitment to raising awareness and ensuring access to the specialised psychological support that empowers women to navigate this journey with confidence and resilience, further solidifying SAKINA’s position as a leading provider of integrated and innovative mental healthcare in Abu Dhabi.”

Dr. Hady Jerdak, Chief Executive Officer, Specialist Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases & Sleep Disorders at Harley Street Medical Centre concluded: "For us at Harley Street Medical Centre, menopause isn’t a moment - it’s a journey that deserves empathy, expertise, and ongoing support. We are honoured to contribute to the Summit and help ensure women receive the care and clarity they need to thrive during this stage of life."

Sponsors of the GCC Menopause Summit Abu Dhabi include SAKINA, Harley Street Medical Centre, and Real Fit. Community Partners include the British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are available at https://tickets.thegccmenopausehub.com/event/gcc-menopause-abu-dhabi-summit-2026-16345

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