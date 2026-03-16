The use of both high- and low-tech sensing approaches can support more affordable and equitable prediction models for communities worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi today announced its 2026 theme ‘To Sense is to Predict’, reflecting how health systems worldwide can anticipate risk and respond to emerging health challenges, moving towards a health ecosystem that predicts changes and risks early, and supports personalised actions to reduce the burden of disease.

‘To Sense is to Predict’ reflects a fundamental shift in how we approach health, moving away from reactive models of care to approaches grounded in early awareness, continuous sensing, and integrated data. It frames health protection as a proactive process, where risks are identified and addressed before they escalate, to support longer, healthier lives for people everywhere.

Chronic diseases are expected to contribute 47 trillion USD in global costs by 2030, and nearly half of the world’s population lacks full access to essential health services, limiting the reach of early detection. Social-sensing and low-tech mechanisms can extend coverage and enable action where resources are limited, while high-tech sensing can identify risks before complications arise. Together these approaches can support more affordable and equitable prediction models, and help reduce avoidable costs.

“By strengthening how health signals are sensed and interpreted, we can move from disease-based treatment to health-focused prevention with greater confidence, supporting more resilient systems and improved outcomes for communities around the world.” said His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

For individuals, sensors can help to identify changes in health to delay or prevent disease. Personal wearable technology like rings, bands, or monitoring devices, and digital platforms which increasingly capture real-time physiological and behavioural data are helping to provide more usable and personalised guidance.

At the population level, sensing incorporates the detection and interpretation of physiological signals, biological markers, community behaviours, and environmental conditions that indicate changes in well-being. These signals can then inform more advanced health prediction and prevention.

“By embracing the potential of sensing technologies, Future Health places innovation in the service of humanity, enabling a future where longer, healthier lives are a reality for all.” continued Al Mansoori.

Guided by the 2026 theme, Future Health will advance a year-round program across four interconnected impact areas:

Longevity and Precision Medicine : Advancing personalised approaches to health by harnessing advanced diagnostics, data analytics and emerging medical technologies to address health challenges with unprecedented accuracy and support longer, healthier lives.

: Advancing personalised approaches to health by harnessing advanced diagnostics, data analytics and emerging medical technologies to address health challenges with unprecedented accuracy and support longer, healthier lives. Digital Health & AI : Leveraging data-driven insights, predictive analytics and intelligent technologies to empower clinicians, policymakers, and individuals, making care more proactive, tailored, and accessible.

: Leveraging data-driven insights, predictive analytics and intelligent technologies to empower clinicians, policymakers, and individuals, making care more proactive, tailored, and accessible. Health System Resilience & Sustainability : Strengthening health systems to maintain equity, withstand disruption, and deliver continuous, high-quality care in the face of evolving health and environmental challenges.

: Strengthening health systems to maintain equity, withstand disruption, and deliver continuous, high-quality care in the face of evolving health and environmental challenges. Investment in Life Sciences: Accelerating responsible innovation by supporting cutting-edge research, diagnostics and treatments that improve health outcomes while driving long-term economic growth.

Alongside its continuous program of projects, including innovation challenges, research and policy outputs, stakeholder dialogues, and impact-led projects, the Future Health Summit, its annual flagship gathering, will take place later this year and bring global leaders together to advance dialogue, collaboration, and action.

About Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi:

Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. It serves as a platform for global collaboration and transformative health innovation, and is anchored around four impact areas: longevity and precision medicine, health systems and sustainability, digital health and AI, investment in life sciences. Bringing together researchers, policy makers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs from across disciplines and geographies, it seeks to redefine what good health can look like for future generations to come, no matter where in the world you are.

Future Health proudly collaborates with key partners, including M42, PureHealth, the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, and Mubadala BIO as Founding Partners, Mediclinic as Strategic Partner, and Burjeel as Associate Partner.

For more information on Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, visit www.futurehealthinitiative.ae and follow or subscribe on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH): The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets byall healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.