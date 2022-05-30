Manama, Bahrain – The Family Office, the leading wealth manager in the GCC, announced the launch of its new digital investment platform that allows users to access exclusive global private market opportunities, receive a personalized asset allocation proposal, and build a portfolio and simulate its performance over 10+ years. The new platform is a natural extension of the digital transformation journey which the company started in 2020 with its Client Application. The new platform offers investors many remarkable features including:

Setting up a financial plan

Completing a questionnaire to assess risk appetite

Accessing to international and exclusive private market opportunities in partnership with world-class asset managers such as KKR, BlackRock, Carlyle Group, Goldman Sachs and more

Receiving an asset allocation proposal as well as building a portfolio and simulating its performance for 10 years, within 10 minutes

Starting a relationship by providing basic Know Your Customer information

The wealth management industry has been generally slow to adopt new technologies while its clients have embraced digitally enabled solutions and technologies in countless aspects of their daily lives. Hence, a new digital wealth management model is needed urgently. A Refinitiv poll revealed that 64% of millennials and 51% of the 35-54 age bracket are willing to pay more for personalized investing products and services.[1]

The new digital platform of The Family Office is an innovative approach to investing. It grants full control to the investor, simply and transparently, using interactive tools to build portfolios and simulate their performance within minutes. Once the account is created, the investor receives a pool of insights, analytics, and investment events. By answering questions about their preferences and expectations, they gain access to a wide range of exclusive investment opportunities in different asset classes and geographies that are usually available to large investors only. The investor can then simulate a portfolio that matches their investing style and risk profile and start investing.

About The Family Office:

The Family Office in Bahrain and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Disclaimer:

The Family Office Co. BSC (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Co. BSC (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

