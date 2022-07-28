With a Focus on “How to Succeed in University” and “Jobs and Skills of the Future”, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) conducted the University Kick-Off Programme, a series of workshops and training sessions aimed at the students joining the Academic Studies Centre and the Academic Undergraduate programmes.

The programme was conducted in cooperation with the National Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait Finance House, who supported the programme with motivational sessions, Alumni discussions, and workshops to inspire youth and drive them towards achieving their goals. The aim of this programme is to prepare the newly accepted students for their qualifications at the BIBF, and to expose them to important aspects to support their success on their journey towards their chosen qualifications.

The students attended various sessions and received instruction on the following topics “Succeeding in University”, “Jobs and Skills of the Future”, “Digital Transformation and Technology Trends” and were presented with advice and recommendations on how best to approach their academic programmes, and how to be prepared for modules, how to be responsible, independent, and motivated.

NBB representatives and BIBF alumni, Khaled AlMuharraqi and Ahmed Fekri, joined the session to share their motivational success stories with the students. They highlighted the BIBF’s prominent role in their careers, and how their hard work enabled them to secure employment in the banking industry, in addition to their experience and accomplishments at NBB.

Also, KFH representatives Mohammed Al Janahi and Talal Hassani delivered motivational sessions to highlight their experience in the banking sector and emphasized the importance of diligence and productivity. They explained their roles and responsibilities and the factors that led to their success in this dynamic sector.

Commenting on the programme, Dana Buheji, Group Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer at NBB, said: “The bank takes pride in its local talents and is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s youth by offering opportunities that further enhance their academic and professional development. We are continuously working towards creating knowledge-sharing channels that increase awareness through active engagements with Bahraini youth. Our participation in this event reiterates our commitment towards offering young graduates with insights into the Kingdom’s financial sector.”

On her part, Ms. Sara Zainalabedin, Head of Human Resources at Kuwait Finance House stated: “We are proud to join our efforts with BIBF in delivering this programme. Our partaking stems from the Bank’s commitment to empowering youth, upscaling their proficiency and know-how and ensuring the necessary knowledge and experience transfer. We believe that laying a strong foundation is a key element to unfold new possibilities and unleash potentials for young talent, and we have aimed through our participation to complement the academic knowledge of the Bahraini youth with the skills needed for them to lead further growth and development in the industry and overall, within the Kingdom.”

The supporting banks, NBB and KFH set up allocated booths at the BIBF throughout the two-day event, to meet with students as part of their commitment towards nurturing future leaders in the industry whereby representatives of the banks provided motivational support and advice to the newly enrolled students. The Banks’ representatives also assisted candidates in setting up personal bank accounts and showcased the bank’s digitalisation initiatives, as well as the benefits of opening accounts at these esteemed financial organisations.

