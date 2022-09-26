United Arab Emirates:- CapitaLand Investment Limited’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), unveils the refresh of its fastest growing brand, Citadines. Ascott acquired the Citadines chain in Europe in 2004 and has since tripled its portfolio with 104 properties in operation. The renowned brand has launched a dynamic range of signature programmes, tailored to create unique guest experiences during their stay at Citadines properties in the region.

Citadines, which means ‘city dwellers’ in French, strikes a chord with travellers who seek a quality city-living lifestyle. As part of the For the Love of Cities theme, Citadines offers travellers the flexibility of serviced residences with the ultimate comforts of a hotel. The refreshed brand is committed to provide guests with the best city living experiences while inspiring them to live, work and play in infinite ways.

With a sharpened purpose, guests can still look forward to the reliability coupled with world class hospitality standards of Citadines. Resident and visitors can create lasting memories of their stays, as they immerse themselves in the different personalities of each and every city where Citadines is present.

Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, commented on the announcement: “The Citadines brand has proved tremendously popular in the region and the revamp showcases our commitment to providing the highest quality in lodging options across the Middle East. As guests travel, live and discover with Ascott, we are excited to offer them a versatile range of properties to cater to all their hospitality needs, whether for business or leisure travel.”

As part of the Citadines refresher to promote a balanced lifestyle, Activ∞, will be a key brand signature across all operating properties in the region. Activ∞ ensures guests can live, work and play seamlessly within the property and around the city. These include specially curated residents’ events to activate the infinite possibilities of city living, fitness amenities and programmes that encourage a vibrant lifestyle.

As part of the For the Love of Coffee programme, Citadines has partnered with local communities to deliver unique coffee experiences to guests, wherever they are in the world. At Citadines Culture Village Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), staff catch-ups are made delightfully pleasant with breakfast spreads over a delicious cup of coffee, while guests are treated to complimentary coffee upon check-in. Citadines properties around the world will also be launching a series of coffee activation activities over the month of October 2022, in support of #CitadinesLovesCoffee.

The Café Check-in experience at Citadines Metro Central Dubai in the UAE, offers guests a friendly reception with a relaxing café as they step into the lobby. At Citadines Al Salamah Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the social lounge has been revamped into a coffee bar, where guests can interact and chat over a refreshing brew of java.

Convertible Features enable the transformation of rooms and property spaces catered to the daily work-life guest requirements. At Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman, guests seeking to prepare their delicious meals or host intimate gatherings may take advantage of the residents’ kitchen. An innovative coworking space at the lobby is fitted with varying seating arrangements including communal tables as well as barstools at high tables to accommodate different working styles.

The Citadines associates, Citazens, will offer unique barista experiences, in addition to providing guests with the best hacks to navigate city living. This programme has since been successfully rolled-out at Citadines Abha in KSA, and will further expand across Citadines properties in the region.

With 80 properties under development across 56 cities, Ascott will bolster the revamp across upcoming properties including Citadines Al Aziziyah Al Khobar in KSA, Citadines Racine Casablanca and Citadines Connect Belvedere Casablanca in Morocco, Citadines Maslak Istanbul, Citadines Neba Garden Istanbul, and the beautiful Citadines Lara Antalya in Turkiye. In addition, guests will be treated to Citadines Purplelekki Lagos, Citadines Bole Addis Ababa and Citadines City Centre Yaounde.

The brand also has a growing portfolio in India. This includes the operational Citadines OMR Chennai that celebrates the International Coffee Week with much fervour, inviting popular Baristas to offer and introduce local and international flavours, alongside organizing a collection of activities during the whole week. Citadines will also open its doors to vibrant travellers in the country at Citadines Paras Square Gurugram and Citadines Arpora Goa in the near future.

Citadines film ‘For The Love of Cities’, creatively illustrates operating city’s unique attractions, sounds and experiences. Citadines brand is committed to deliver the best of city living, with every service offering catered to satisfy guests. Guests will also be treated to a unique experiential video of the creative film on TikTok across Australia, France, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam on 27th September 2022.

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott's portfolio spans over 200 cities across more than 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott has about 92,000 operating units and more than 63,000 units under development, making a total of about 155,000 units in over 900 properties.

The company’s serviced apartment, coliving and hotel brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Préférence, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello.

Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards, offers exclusive benefits to its members when they book directly with Ascott for their stays at its participating properties.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced apartment with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2022, CLI had about S$125 billion of real estate assets under management, and about S$86 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 20 private vehicles across Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

Visit http://www.capitalandinvest.com for more information

Appendix A – Citadines Brand Visual Identity

As part of the brand refresh, Citadines has introduced its new 'Urban Sunrise’ colour palette. Inspiring a sense of wonder and eagerness to explore, the new colour palette resembles the morning scenes of the city rising to a new day, city dwellers waking up to a fresh cup of coffee; and the reflections of skyscrapers casting the sun’s hues off steel and mirrors.

Citadines’ primary colour – Raw Umber, is a derivation of umber, one of the earth’s natural pigments and the first colours painted by humans. A natural brown shade that builds warmth, the colour is rich in history yet exudes a sense of modern chic, synonymous with modern cities and their constant change.

The font type Calibri reflects Citadines’ flexibility and commitment towards bringing infinite possibilities to guests. Easily accessible and used for both formal and casual designs, the font’s subtle curves add a soft and warm touch to its character, which are traits that our Citazens embody.

The secondary graphic of the infinity logo reinforces Citadines’ brand essence of infinite possibilities. Stepping into distinct adventures with Citadines, guests can look forward to enjoying the comfort of serviced residences and the flexibility of hotels, where they can live, work and play at the same time, at the same place, in the heart of the cities they love.

Appendix B – About Citadines Raffles Place Singapore

Citadines Raffles Place Singapore houses 299 units across eight floors which include studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as loft apartments, ideal for long-stay guests and business travellers. Thoughtfully designed and curated by renowned design firm, Takenouchi Webb, the apartments combine functionality and comfort, featuring contemporary designs with simple clean lines and geometric forms. Versatile, modular furniture pieces seamlessly convert spaces from a work to rest setting, while commissioned artworks by local artists introduce an element of the city in the apartment.

Embodying the live, work, play spirit in a vertically connected environment, guests are greeted by an integrated reception incorporating the relaxing vibes of a café as well as the ‘CapitaScape’ stainless steel artwork that features Singapore’s most historic buildings and landscapes by local artist and illustrator, Tan Zi Xi.

A shared workspace at the lobby is fitted with varying seating arrangements including communal tables as well as barstools at high tables to ensure that different working styles are met. Guests seeking to prepare their meals or host a private meeting in a more social environment may take advantage of the residents’ kitchen, a private dining space which doubles up for both meetings and intimate dining events. Other property facilities include an outdoor barbecue garden, an outdoor fitness park with swimming pool, an indoor gym as well as an integrated 400-metre running track.

The property is also the first among Ascott’s properties in Singapore to deploy service robot ARIA (Ascott Robotic Intelligent Assistant) to perform a suite of tasks such as concierge services, leading guests to the rooms or facilities, delivering clean laundry and packages as well as refilling room supplies.

Citadines Raffles Place Singapore is one of six Citadines properties in Singapore and follows the successful openings of Citadines Rochor Singapore in 2020 and Citadines Balestier Singapore in 2019. Cementing its position as the largest lodging owner-operator in Singapore, the group will see an additional Citadines property open by the end of this year - Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore.