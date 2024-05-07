Abu Dhabi: Ethara, the organisers of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, has revealed that the event generated more than AED1.16 billion for the emirate’s economy in 2023 via attendee spend, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a sports leisure and tourism destination.

Ethara is gearing up to deliver the 24th and final race of the longest season in Formula 1 history as part of the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, set to take place from 5-8 December 2024 at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island.

This year’s event will see further enhancement to the fan experience giving racegoers the opportunity to run the Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday 5 December ahead of the season finale. The inaugural Run #AbuDhabiGP reinforces Ethara’s commitment to healthy and active community initiatives, building on their regular weekly TrainYAS activity which has seen over 1 million people run, walk, or cycle the track since its inception. Fans will once more get access to the circuit for their chosen race weekend day, that evening’s Yasalam After-Race Concert, as well as a complimentary one-day pass to any of Yas Island’s adventure parks during a seven-day period, including Ferrari World Yas Island, Sea World Yas Island, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld. This is part of the Yas All In programme, which drew 19,000 visitors to Yas Island’s theme parks and 5,500 visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi during race week in 2023, underlining the UAE capital’s growing prominence as an elite tourist and sporting destination.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO at Ethara, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to bring together the excitement of motor racing’s top competitors and some of the world’s biggest music stars, setting the benchmark as the region’s largest sporting and entertainment experience, combined with unique leisure offerings across the race weekend”.

“Ethara are set once again to deliver a full calendar of award-winning events and are ready once more to bring incredible spectacles to our fans and deliver on our brand promise of making moments that matter. Yas Island and Abu Dhabi are setting higher standards than ever before, attracting thousands of international visitors to this regional hub looking for a combination of tourism and major sporting and entertainment events.”

The special event saw Ethara announce that they have joined forces with Live Nation to develop the Yasalam entertainment offering. The Yasalam After-Race Concerts will return in 2024 featuring a world-class lineup of AAA artists. The first Yasalam After-Race Concert artist was announced as multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse who will play at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

James Craven, President at Live Nation Middle East, said: "Live Nation is thrilled to collaborate with Ethara in crafting an unforgettable post-race entertainment experience for this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Muse marks just the beginning, with an electrifying lineup of world-class stars soon to be unveiled. We're excited to bring unparalleled talent to Abu Dhabi, elevating the event to new heights of excitement and entertainment."

Organisers encourage F1 and entertainment fans to book their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets before the end of April to enjoy Yasalam Early-Bird offers, including exclusive early access and discounts of up to 30 per cent on Yasalam After-Race Concert Golden Circle Upgrade; this offer will already applicable for fans who have already purchased their tickets.

With more announcements to come in due course, fans can secure their seat at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event from 6 - 8 December on Yas Island at: www.abudhabigp.com

