Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain has recently announced that admissions are now open for the 2024-2025 academic year for both undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

AUBH has expanded its portfolio of academic offerings with the introduction of new undergraduate and graduate programs. A Bachelor of Science in Data Science and AI, a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering (pending HEC and WSCUC approval), and a Master of Arts in Multimedia Management will be offered in September 2024.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President commented: “We are very proud of the growth of our academic portfolio and the access it will provide students to a wide range of local and international opportunities. Industries such as AI, data science, software engineering, cybersecurity, multimedia, and industrial engineering are thriving on a global level and we look forward to creating meaningful collaborations with companies within these sectors, to offer our students a seamless pathway to professional opportunities.”

The AUBH admission process is open for the 2024-2025 academic year, for both national and international students.

Offering a growing base of programs, AUBH embraces a unique approach to learning, giving students access to real world scenarios and practical, case-based lessons. As a leading institution of higher education in the region, AUBH is committed to providing students with an American model of education that combines academic excellence with practical skills and real-world experience. The University strives to keep its vibrant campus bustling with academic and extra-curricular life among its multi-cultural student body that consists of more than 35 nationalities.

At AUBH, we grant scholarships to students with exemplary academic performance, personal achievements, and motivation to succeed. These students are also seen as ambassadors of our mission and vision and can thrive within a diverse and multicultural student body.

AUBH’s Colleges of Business and Management, Engineering and Computing, and Media and Design offer 11 undergraduate programs and 3 graduate programs. Graduate programs are offered outside of regular working hours to accommodate the schedules of busy, mid-career professionals. The educational experience combines flexibility, a data-focused curriculum taught by world-class faculty, and a sense of community among students and alumni.

To apply or for more information about our degree programs and scholarships, please visit our website: www.aubh.edu.bh or email the Admissions Department at admissions@aubh.edu.bh