Graduate students Aysha Melhim and Abdulla Zaza from Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, are the first recipients of the Texas A&M at Qatar-ExxonMobil Fellowship through which they will focus their research on advancing climate solutions in the LNG value chain.

Zaza’s research focuses on techno-economic analysis of various process design options for decarbonizing the LNG supply chain, and Melhim is working on building a concentrated solar powered technology that can help multiple high-temperature industrial applications.

Dr. Patrick Linke, chair of the Chemical Engineering Program at Texas A&M University at Qatar, said, “I am delighted to welcome Aysha and Abdulla as the first recipients of the Texas A&M at Qatar-ExxonMobil Fellowship. This is a unique opportunity for our talented graduate students to conduct cutting-edge research on topics that are vital for Qatar’s transition to a more sustainable energy future. I am grateful to ExxonMobil Qatar for its generous support and collaboration, and I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this partnership.”

As part of the Fellowship Program, Mehhim and Zaza and their faculty advisers will also receive guidance and insights from industry specialists at ExxonMobil in Qatar and globally. The students will also have the opportunity to tour and work at an ExxonMobil facility.

Melhim said that she looks forward to doing her part to help Qatar—and the region—tackle its grand challenges in energy.

“In Qatar, we have an abundant amount of sunlight,” Melhim said. “We need to be able to harness and use it efficiently for various purposes. This fellowship will enable me to enhance my research, through the mentorship and guidance from my professors, and from the experts from ExxonMobil. My work can have a direct impact on industry practices, and so I am excited to have this opportunity to get direct constructive feedback from a leading industry player.”

Zaza said, “ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest energy producers and is heading steadfastly toward producing low-carbon energy. As a chemical engineering M.Sc student, I applied to the ExxonMobil fellowship for several reasons, including financial support, data and expertise access, professional development, and networking.”

The fellowship is part of an agreement between ExxonMobil Qatar and Texas A&M University at Qatar to progress initiatives and cooperate on opportunities in the carbon management and sustainability space.

Dr. César O. Malavé, dean of Texas A&M University at Qatar, said, “Our research should have a direct positive impact for the world. And through the Texas A&M at Qatar-ExxonMobil fellowship, our students will be able to pursue projects that address the dual challenge of providing reliable, affordable energy to the world while reducing environmental impact. They will be mentored by experts from one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies and a long-standing partners of the State of Qatar, in addition to the guidance they receive from their faculty advisors. I congratulate Aysha and Abdulla on becoming the first recipients of this fellowship.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the ExxonMobil Qatar Graduate Fellowship in Low-Carbon Energy with our partner Texas A&M University at Qatar – congratulations to both fellows,” said Dominic Genetti, President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar.

“The fellowship was instituted to help build local talent in the area of carbon management, and to advance research on a broad range of climate solutions. With more than 30 years of experience in Carbon Capture and Storage technology and as the first company to capture more than 120 million tonnes of CO2, we’re pleased to help deliver on this ambition by working to ensure that Qatar’s energy sector workforce of the future has the right talent, drive and passion,” he added.

About Texas A&M University at Qatar

Since 2003, Texas A&M University has offered undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering in Qatar Foundation’s Education City, and graduate degrees in chemical engineering since fall 2011. Texas A&M at Qatar has awarded more than 1,500 degrees. All four undergraduate programs are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, www.abet.org. Faculty from around the world are attracted to Texas A&M at Qatar to educate the next generation of engineering leaders in Qatar and to conduct research valued at more than $284.3 million that address issues important to the State of Qatar. Visit www.qatar.tamu.edu.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions - provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world.

In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com, the Energy Factor, and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

