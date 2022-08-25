Abu Dhabi, UAE – Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security, today announced winning a digital transformation project for TAQA Group, the recognized low carbon power and water champion from Abu Dhabi that is a top-10 integrated utilities company in the EMEA region.

The contract was formalised during a signing ceremony with Ussama Dahabiyeh, the CEO of Injazat and Omar Al Hashmi, Executive Director of Transmission & Distribution, TAQA Group.

TAQA selected Injazat from a pool of competitive international bidders to lay the groundwork for TAQA to become a digital utility through modernized IT infrastructure. The program’s workstreams will address risks, deliver new capabilities, and up-skill staff on new technologies. Injazat will also create long-term value for TAQA by optimizing their systems and enhancing customer experience.

Omar Al Hashmi, Executive Director of Transmission & Distribution at TAQA Group, said: “TAQA’s partnership with Injazat on this program is a major milestone in our journey to become one of the highest performing, reliable and efficient utilities leaders in the region. The best-in-class solutions offered by Injazat will help us drive digital transformation across our largest business line, creating additional value, resolving operational challenges, and enhancing customer experience.”

Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat, said: “Injazat’s commitment to providing superior technological services has allowed us to establish unique relationships with our loyal customers. I am honoured to see the increasing trust that is being placed on our talented team. Today’s announcement is indicative of Injazat’s growing capabilities and local expertise and it further demonstrates the strength of our ethos and principles in customer experience and co-innovation. We look forward to fortifying our already successful partnership with TAQA and help orchestrate a wider digital ecosystem that will accelerate TAQA’s journey to becoming a digital utility of the future.”

About Injazat:

Founded in 2005, Injazat is an industry recognized market leader in the region for Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security. Based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s ambition is to empower organizations to achieve their vision by providing them with the technology solutions and expertise needed to power productivity while they focus on their core business. For more information please visit: www.injazat.com

About TAQA

Established in 2005, TAQA is a diversified utilities and energy group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: TAQA). TAQA has significant investments in power and water generation, transmission and distribution assets, as well as upstream and midstream oil and gas operations. The company's assets are in the United Arab Emirates as well as Canada, Ghana, India, Iraq, Morocco, Oman, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit: www.taqa.com

