The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) held its fourth Board of Directors meeting to review the most prominent achievements made as per the Key Performance Indicators set for this year.

Tamkeen’s Board of Directors commended the Labour Fund’s performance, which had resulted in Tamkeen obtaining a number of local and international awards including the prestigious HRH Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Award for Bahraini Women Advancement in the public sector (official enterprises) category. Tamkeen was awarded as a result of its organizational strategy which focused on promoting gender equality and increasing women’s competitiveness and their participation in the labor market.

His Excellency Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, emphasized that Tamkeen’s achievements this year were the result of the comprehensive transformation plan that was introduced. The plan focuses on addressing the current challenges and upcoming opportunities in alignment with the National Economic Recovery Plan and the national priorities that Tamkeen is working to achieve alongside key players within Team Bahrain.

He added, “our current strategy focuses on measuring the impact of our various programs and initiatives and we are keen to adopt a flexible response to market changes by employing digital solutions and enhancing productivity to achieve the desired objectives.”

Commenting on the progress, Ms. Maha Mofeez, Acting Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) stated that the results according to the key performance indicators for Tamkeen’s programs increased this quarter, with the number of new enterprises supported increasing to 2,188, representing 219% of the target. Additionally, employment support for Bahrainis increased, accounting for approximately 9,000 jobs, representing 90% of the target. The total number of Bahrainis trained reached 7,842 representing 78% of the target.

She added: “this quarter also witnessed the launch of several initiatives aimed at supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom by enriching the experiences of entrepreneurs and providing them with initiatives aimed at enhancing their businesses and encouraging their active participation in the national economy."

These initiatives included celebrating the Global Entrepreneurship Week with more than 750 participants and 28 local and international speakers, sponsoring the Startup Bahrain initiative which aims to establish an incubating platform for startups in Bahrain, as well as the launch of the new initiative "Startup Bahrain Pitch" to train entrepreneurs on pitching skills to attract investors.

This is in line with the continued enterprise support through Tamkeen’s main support programs with the aim of achieving development goals to increase productivity, expansion and create high value sustainable job opportunities. Recent support announcements included support to the King Hamad American Mission Hospital (AMH) in A’ali, which will create quality job opportunities for hundreds of Bahrainis. In addition to the support provided for the expansion of the Yas Factory which will allow for increased production, expanding exports in the region, and employing tens of Bahrainis.

Regarding individual support through Tamkeen’s programs, and with the aim of training and employing local talent in the ICT sector, partnership agreements have been signed for on-the-job training opportunities with Zain through the program “Zain Code 2030” as well as with STC through the “Jeel ICT” graduate training program, which is in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and the Economic Development Board.

