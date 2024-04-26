Dubai, UAE: Furthering Dubai's commitment to accessible travel and to raise awareness of autism, Emirates invited 30 UAE families with neurodiverse children to have a real check in experience and familiarisation flight on the 24 April, in Terminal 3 Dubai International Airport (DXB). The initiative was designed to help the children practice and alleviate anxieties before travelling, as well as providing a unique opportunity for Emirates to collaborate with key partners, and garner insights for improving accessible travel.

Emirates hosted Her Excellency Hessa BuHumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority of Dubai, as well as 30 neurodiverse children aged between 8 and 12 years old from Dubai Autism Centre, Safe Centre for Autism, Rashid Centre for People of Determination and the New England Centre Children Clinic to attend the flight, including their caregivers. Emirates also invited a neurodiverse child with Angelman Syndrome to join the experience, a condition which can cause delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability and seizures. The group were joined by Adil Al Ghaith - SVP Emirates Commercial Operations in the Gulf, Middle East & Central Asia, and Mostafa Karam - SVP – Emirates Customer Affairs & Service Audit.

The group used the Autism Friendly Route through Dubai International Airport which includes access to priority lanes for check-in, passport control, security and boarding. Specially trained Emirates check in staff and cabin crew were on hand to support throughout the journey. EK2605 departed DXB at 11:20am and landed again at 12:20pm, giving children a real-life experience of a flight including inflight service, announcements from the cabin crew and Captain, and the sounds and sights of a real take-off and landing.

